Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing company

Printivo currently serves about 1,000 customers every day, about 60% of which are in Lagos - although the company delivers nationwide.

  • Published:
Oluyomi Ojo, Cofounder and CEO of Printivo play

Oluyomi Ojo, Cofounder and CEO of Printivo

(cpafrica)

Startup Matchup Printivo emerges as the most "investable" startup in Nigeria
Africabeta 2.0 Online merchants and payment experts meet at event
Printivo Online print provider launches reseller program
500Startups Venture capital firm looks to make first tech investment in Nigeria
Connect Nigeria Networking platform to hold e-Business fair on February 27
Printivo Digital printing startup secures seed funding
Travelbeta Four month old startup lands $2 million seed funding

At this point, Printivo, the digital printing company, is not exactly an unknown name in the Nigerian tech scene and that's why it is attracting attention from the right places. This time from CNN.

Screenshot of the Printivo homepage. play

Screenshot of the Printivo homepage.

(broadstreetng)

 

The popular news platform ran a short profile on Printivo, highlighting its role in helping small and medium business owners fulfil their printing needs and the company's journey so far.

In the video, co-founder and CEO Oluyomi Ojo, related how the company's founders started without any capital, having to outsource all of the company's printing needs.

ALSO READ: Printivo emerges as the most "investable"  startup in Nigeria

Fast forward about a year and half later and the company lands a $60,000 investment, enabling it expand its operations and make the entire process of its core business run in-house from end to end.

Printivo is a digital printing startup play

Printivo is a digital printing startup

(sisiyemmie)

 

Printivo currently serves about 1,000 customers every day, about 60% of which are in Lagos - although the company delivers nationwide.

Ojo says the company hopes to expand its operations in the coming months to other markets in Africa. Way to go!

More

Ibukun Akinnawo Disrupting office administration with iPA

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android devicebullet
2 Microsoft Nigeria Tech company trains 10,000 youths on codingbullet
3 In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt...bullet

Pulse Tech

The Travelmate smart suitcase.
Travelmate Checkout this autonomous, robotic suitcase that can follow you around
Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), listening to attentively to a point being stressed by Professor Raufu Adebisi, director general, Nigeria French Language Village, who led a delegation of the Village on a courtesy visit to NITDA recently.
NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village
US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams Tennis suprstar is engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian
An Amazon Echo may have witnessed a murder and police in Bentonville, Arkansas have issued a search warrant to the company to release any data collected by the device
In US Prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?