Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing company

At this point, Printivo, the digital printing company, is not exactly an unknown name in the Nigerian tech scene and that's why it is attracting attention from the right places. This time from CNN.

The popular news platform ran a short profile on Printivo, highlighting its role in helping small and medium business owners fulfil their printing needs and the company's journey so far.

In the video, co-founder and CEO Oluyomi Ojo, related how the company's founders started without any capital, having to outsource all of the company's printing needs.

Fast forward about a year and half later and the company lands a $60,000 investment, enabling it expand its operations and make the entire process of its core business run in-house from end to end.

Printivo currently serves about 1,000 customers every day, about 60% of which are in Lagos - although the company delivers nationwide.

Ojo says the company hopes to expand its operations in the coming months to other markets in Africa. Way to go!