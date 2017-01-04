Payant This is the first payments startup to launch in Nigeria in 2017

Payant is essentially a web-based invoicing software that lets users create invoices, and accept instant payments online.

  • Published:
Payant play

Payant

(innovationvillage)

MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo Shittu
Paystack Fintech firm secures 1.3 million dollars in seed funding
Yahoo Tech giant reveals new hack, this time a billion-plus users
BankIT POS With eTranzact’s new app, your mobile phone can accept debit card payments
Pulse List 2016 The 5 biggest moments in Nigerian Tech
In Kenya Banks are taking the mobile money fight to M-Pesa

The FinTech trend of last year seems to have carried over into 2017 because another payments platform has launched.

Payant is essentially a web-based invoicing software that lets users create invoices, automatically send payment reminders and accept instant payments online.

It also doubles as a payments gateway for websites and mobile app developers to accept online payments from their users from the applications.

Innovation Village reports that the Payant team is based in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria, adding that the software is designed to make invoicing and accepting payments super fast.

Will this be the next big thing? Time will tell.

More

In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt the economy

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt the...bullet
2 Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android devicebullet
3 Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing companybullet

Pulse Tech

L'Oreal smart brush
L'Oreal Beauty product brand launches the world's first smart hair brush
Eat.Drink.Bot
EatDrinkLagos Food blog has a bot that can suggest restaurants based on your budget
Huawei
Huawei Chinese tech company denies allegations that it's moving jobs out of Nigeria
NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba
Ayuba Wabba NLC president says Ericsson, Huawei are moving jobs out of the country