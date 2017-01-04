Payant This is the first payments startup to launch in Nigeria in 2017

The FinTech trend of last year seems to have carried over into 2017 because another payments platform has launched.

Payant is essentially a web-based invoicing software that lets users create invoices, automatically send payment reminders and accept instant payments online.

It also doubles as a payments gateway for websites and mobile app developers to accept online payments from their users from the applications.

Innovation Village reports that the Payant team is based in Kaduna, Northern Nigeria, adding that the software is designed to make invoicing and accepting payments super fast.

Will this be the next big thing? Time will tell.