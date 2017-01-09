Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016

2016 was the year of fintech (in Nigeria, at least) and the story of the year in tech cannot be told without the successes of Paystack, Flutterwave, Paga, and others.

In 2016 @mypaga processed 9.5m txns worth over N156b - 100% y/y growth on transaction values!! Money transfer leading the way #JustPagait — Tayo Oviosu (@oviosu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga, further emphasised this point when he announced, via Twitter, that Paga processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016.

Those transactions are worth N156 billion, he said, and the payments company also hit 100% year-on-year growth on transaction values. Fantastic stuff, if you ask me.

That metric sums up a great year for Paga. In 2016, the company hit $1 billion worth of transactions, launched a new payment solution for MSMEs, and hit the 5 million users mark.

Oviosu did not attach any plans for 2017 to the announcement, but Pulse Tech will be watching the now-established payments company closely.