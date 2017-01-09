Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016

Those transactions are worth N156 billion and the payments company also hit 100% year-on-year growth on transaction values.

  • Published:
Paga is a Nigerian mobile payment platform play

Paga is a Nigerian mobile payment platform

(techloy)

Paga Payments platform now has 5 million users
Drop This app is promising to be the first Nigerian-made version of Uber
Uber The world's most valuable startup rebrands for the first time
Paga Indigenous mobile payments platform hits $1 billion worth of transactions
Paga Mobile payment company closes US$13 million Series B financing round
Uber Lagos Hackathon Winning apps from tech developer event announced
Hackathon Uber, TechCabal to hold competition for Nigerian developers
In Nigeria Four tech firms have partnered to launch an e-Commerce platform MyShoppey
Paga Mobile payments platform partners with Uber on new payment option
Payroll Paga launches new solution for SMEs

2016 was the year of fintech (in Nigeria, at least) and the story of the year in tech cannot be told without the successes of Paystack, Flutterwave, Paga, and others.

 

Tayo Oviosu, Founder and CEO of Paga, further emphasised this point when he announced, via Twitter, that Paga processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016.

Those transactions are worth N156 billion, he said, and the payments company also hit 100% year-on-year growth on transaction values. Fantastic stuff, if you ask me.

Paga founder and CEO, Tayo Oviosu play

Paga founder and CEO, Tayo Oviosu

(techcabal)

 

ALSO READ: Payments platform now has 5 million users

That metric sums up a great year for Paga. In 2016, the company hit $1 billion worth of transactions, launched a new payment solution for MSMEs, and hit the 5 million users mark.

Paga hits 5 million users play

Paga hits 5 million users

(twitter)

 

Oviosu did not attach any plans for 2017 to the announcement, but Pulse Tech will be watching the now-established payments company closely.

More

Africa Technology Summit MEST convenes brightest minds in ecosystem for day one

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 iROKO TV Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber...bullet
3 Norway Country is going to become the first in the world to kill its...bullet

Pulse Tech

Nest Visa bootcamp.
Visa Bootcamp Alphabet-owned Nest is looking for fintech startups with financial literacy solutions
She Leads Africa Logo
SLAY Festival She Leads Africa will hold an event celebrating women on January 21, 2017
Electricity pylons carry power from Cape Town's Koeberg nuclear power plant, South Africa August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
In South Africa Cape Town has been named Africa's top destination for foreign investment
Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.
Andela Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State