Pulse was at Social Media Week Lagos yesterday, as the week-long event kicked off its fifth edition, to talk podcasts and how the relatively new format is going to overtake radio in Nigeria.

The session, which Beat FM's Dami Elebe moderated, had Osagie Alonge, Editor-In-Chief at Pulse.ng; Andre Blaze Henshaw, Host of the MyAfrica Podcast; and Princess Abumere, Deputy Editor-In-Chief at Pulse.ng, on the panel of experts.

After a quick introduction of the panellists, the session kicked off with an introductory presentation into the world of podcasts by Osagie Alonge.

In the presentation, Osagie spoke about how podcasts are going to be the new FM, highlighting that fact that about 63% of people that listen to podcasts listen to over five channels on the average.

The Pulse exec also explained how attendees could setup their own podcasts and the principles to follow before beginning. He also encouraged the audience to go after quality and compelling storytelling to make their podcasts stand out.

In his talk, Andre Blaze envisioned a future where podcasts are mainstream in the country, breaking down the culture shifts that could happen when listeners' habits changed.

Princess Abumere spoke on the legal challenges people could face when they start podcasting ranging from defamation suits to applying for licenses to use certain kinds of music in their shows.

The session rounded up with a live recording of the popular Loose Talk Podcast with co-hosts Ayomide Tayo and Steve Dede coming on stage for a quick live podcast session.

The 2017 edition of the Social Media Week Lagos continues until March 3, 2017, and Pulse Tech will be bringing daily updates from the event. Stay tuned.