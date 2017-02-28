Social Media Week Lagos Osagie Alonge, Dami Elebe, others break down the future of podcasts

The session rounded up with a live recording of the popular Loose Talk Podcast with co-hosts Ayomide Tayo and Steve Dede coming on stage for a quick live podcast session.

  • Published:
Osagie Alonge explaining what podcasts are all about at Social Media Week Lagos. play

Osagie Alonge explaining what podcasts are all about at Social Media Week Lagos.

(Pulse)

Social Media Week Lagos Facebook's Chief Product Officer talks the future of media
Tyler Scriven Techstars exec will be in Nigeria to find the next big startup
Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria to discuss 'The Rise Of Podcasts' at SMWL 2017
Social Media Week Lagos Pulse Nigeria will discuss "How Digital Video Is Changing Us" at SMWL 2017
Social Media Week Lagos CNN's Stephanie Busari, Jadesola Osiberu, others discuss live videos
Lagos Startupweek Here are the 5 companies that launched at the Startup Launchpad
#SMWLagos 2017 Event submissions now open, new session formats have been added
2017 SMW Lagos Here is the latest you need to know about this year's edition
Social Media Week Lagos YouTube's Teju Ajani, others break down content marketing, digital storytelling
Chris Cox Facebook's Chief Product Officer is in Nigeria right now to meet with stakeholders

Pulse was at Social Media Week Lagos yesterday, as the week-long event kicked off its fifth edition, to talk podcasts and how the relatively new format is going to overtake radio in Nigeria.

Dami Elebe, Princes Abumere, Andre Blaze Henshaw and Osagie Alonge at the "Rise of Podcasts" session during SMW Lagos play

Dami Elebe, Princes Abumere, Andre Blaze Henshaw and Osagie Alonge at the "Rise of Podcasts" session during SMW Lagos

(Pulse)

 

The session, which Beat FM's Dami Elebe moderated, had Osagie Alonge, Editor-In-Chief at Pulse.ng; Andre Blaze Henshaw, Host of the MyAfrica Podcast; and Princess Abumere, Deputy Editor-In-Chief at Pulse.ng, on the panel of experts.

After a quick introduction of the panellists, the session kicked off with an introductory presentation into the world of podcasts by Osagie Alonge.

In the presentation, Osagie spoke about how podcasts are going to be the new FM, highlighting that fact that about 63% of people that listen to podcasts listen to over five channels on the average.

Panelists at "The Rise Of Podcasts: The new FM" session during Social Media Week Lagos. play

Panelists at "The Rise Of Podcasts: The new FM" session during Social Media Week Lagos.

(Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: YouTube's Teju Ajani, others break down content marketing, digital storytelling

The Pulse exec also explained how attendees could setup their own podcasts and the principles to follow before beginning. He also encouraged the audience to go after quality and compelling storytelling to make their podcasts stand out.

In his talk, Andre Blaze envisioned a future where podcasts are mainstream in the country, breaking down the culture shifts that could happen when listeners' habits changed.

Princess Abumere spoke on the legal challenges people could face when they start podcasting ranging from defamation suits to applying for licenses to use certain kinds of music in their shows.

Dami Elebe, Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge during the live recording to the Loose Talk Podcast at Social Media Week Lagos. play

Dami Elebe, Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge during the live recording to the Loose Talk Podcast at Social Media Week Lagos.

(Pulse)

 

The session rounded up with a live recording of the popular Loose Talk Podcast with co-hosts Ayomide Tayo and Steve Dede coming on stage for a quick live podcast session.

The 2017 edition of the Social Media Week Lagos continues until March 3, 2017, and Pulse Tech will be bringing daily updates from the event. Stay tuned.

More

Social Media Week Lagos CNN's Stephanie Busari, Jadesola Osiberu, others discuss live videos

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Hotels.ng Online hotel booking platform has also launched a flight...bullet
2 Spectacles Snapchat is now selling its camera-equipped sunglasses onlinebullet
3 WhatsApp Yet another Facebook product has cloned Snapchat's Stories...bullet

Pulse Tech

Teju Ajani, Jadesola Osiberu, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, and Enyi Omeruo at Social Media Week Lagos.
Social Media Week Lagos YouTube's Teju Ajani, others break down content marketing, digital storytelling
"How Live Video Can Transform African Storytelling" panel at SMW Lagos
Social Media Week Lagos CNN's Stephanie Busari, Jadesola Osiberu, others discuss live videos
Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer at Facebook.
Chris Cox Facebook's Chief Product Officer is in Nigeria right now to meet with stakeholders
Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer at Facebook speaking at SMW Lagos 2017
Social Media Week Lagos Facebook's Chief Product Officer talks the future of media