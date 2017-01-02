NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village

The Nigerian French Village was established in 1991 by the Federal Government as an inter-university centre for French studies.
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced plans to support trhe facilitation of e-learning in the country.
Making the remark when the management of the Nigerian French Village paid him a courtesy visit, NITDA DG, Dr Isa Ali Pantami said the agency is willing to provide technical support for e-learning programmes and other ICT infrastructure in the institution.
Director General of the Nigeria French Village, Prof. Raufu Adebisi, who also led the delegation, said e-learning is a very important tool see as the world is already a global digital village.
The Nigerian French Village is one of the four Inter University Centers established in the country.
