Netflix's stock gained about 8% to hit new record highs after it released its financial results on Wednesday.

The results showed subscriber growth that beat expectations by a considerable margin.

It is generally assumed that Netflix basically owns the US market (which is its primary market, of course) but the company is still somehow managing to grow - it added almost 2 million users in the US in the last quarter.

Even more important is the fact that Netflix is racking up international users and it is doing so at a rate faster than expected.

It added about five million new international subscribers compared to the expected 3.7 million. That is no small margin and its slew of original programming content played a big role in how those numbers came to be.

Netflix has substantial data on people's viewing habits because it knows exactly when you stop watching and the shows you keep going back to.

When these data points are multiplied across several million users, the company has a pretty accurate idea of what makes a good show.

Netflix says it expects 2017 to show significant "margin expansion," which means it is expecting more profict for each Dollar it gets paid by subscribers.