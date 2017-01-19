Netflix No chill for streaming company as subscriber numbers hit record high

It added about 5 million new international subscribers compared to the expected 3.7 million with original programming serving a solid growth driver.

  Published:
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

(Getty)

Netflix's stock gained about 8% to hit new record highs after it released its financial results on Wednesday.

The results showed subscriber growth that beat expectations by a considerable margin.

It is generally assumed that Netflix basically owns the US market (which is its primary market, of course) but the company is still somehow managing to grow - it added almost 2 million users in the US in the last quarter.

Even more important is the fact that Netflix is racking up international users and it is doing so at a rate faster than expected.

It added about five million new international subscribers compared to the expected 3.7 million. That is no small margin and its slew of original programming content played a big role in how those numbers came to be.

Netflix has substantial data on people's viewing habits because  it knows exactly when you stop watching and the shows you keep going back to.

Claire Foy stars as Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's "The Crown."

Claire Foy stars as Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's "The Crown."

(Netflix)

 

When these data points are multiplied across several million users, the company has a pretty accurate idea of what makes a good show.

Netflix says it expects 2017 to show significant "margin expansion," which means it is expecting more profict for each Dollar it gets paid by subscribers.

