NCC Regulator will now fine telcos N5 million for unwanted text messages

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, has said that telcos will now face a N5 million fine if a customer complains about unwanted text messages.

  • Published:
Adebayo Shittu play

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu

(National Mirror)

NCC Regulator directs big telecom operators to increase data prices
Data Price Hike NCC suspends proposed increase in data costs
NCC Regulator says Nigeria’s VAS market to reach $500m in 5 years
Global Internet Usage Data shows people are using mobile more than desktop for the first time ever
Etisalat Telecom company has launched its own 4G LTE service too
NCC Agency says Nigeria’s internet users stand at 94m in August
MTN Telecom company's 4G LTE service is live in Nigeria
MTN Nigeria Senate summons telecom company, bankers as $13.9 billion scam drama continues
NCC Regulator has increased the price of incoming international calls by 525%
Airtel Nigeria Telecom company will pay N5 million for sending unsolicited text messages

We all rejoiced for a bit last year when the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) directed all telcos in the country to set up a Do Not Disturb (DND) service for subscribers who didn't want to receive unsolicited text messages (basically all of us).

Subscribers only had to send "STOP" to 2442 and the unsolicited messages will stop coming in every five minutes.

Unsurprisingly, celebrations were shortlived as that did not happen. Telcos saw it as an opportunity to throw third-party value added service (VAS) providers under the bus and continued to send their own promos.

Now, after we have all sort of moved on, the NCC has decided to enforce the rule it put in place in July 2016.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, has said that telcos will now face a N5 million fine if a customer complains about those forever annoying text messages.

One of those annoying unsolicited text messages. play

One of those annoying unsolicited text messages.

(Techpoint)

 

ALSO READ: 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo Shittu

We are at the stage of imposing the Do Not Disturb (DND), code direction, meaning that any breach of this direction will attract a fine of ₦5 million. If a consumer lodges complaint to NCC that an MNO sends unsolicited text messages and the complaint from the consumer get to us, we will ensure that credit deducted from the consumers for this unsolicited text messages is returned to the consumer and will also invoke a provision of the fine on the MNO which is N5 million," he said, according to a Techpoint report.

"This is to ensure total compliance and this is a measure of last resort. The NCC impose regulation as a measure of last resort after we have given the MNO time to ensure compliance and we have monitored them to ensure compliance to ensure that the compliance is not selective.”

Whether this will actually stop the telcos from sending those pesky messages or the NCC is just making a lot of noise is another matter entirely. We'll just have to wait and see.

More

Digital Rights in Africa Paradigm Initiative Nigeria releases first edition of report

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Ideal Conceal Pistol Belgian police have issued an alert for this...bullet
2 Social Media Discover Pulse.ng on Facebook, Twitter, Opera Mini, morebullet
3 In India The world's largest solar plant was built in just 8 monthsbullet

Pulse Tech

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
Netflix No chill for streaming company as subscriber numbers hit record high
MEST
MEST Incubator is now accepting applicants from South Africa
Ajo app.
Ajo This newly-launched app helps you discover, recommend cool places across Africa
The airport Wi-Fi password map
Tech Jara Someone created a map of free airport Wi-Fi passwords around the world