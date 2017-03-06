NCC Regulator declares state of emergency on quality of service by operators

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja

  • Published:
NCC CEO, Umar Garba Danbatta play

NCC CEO, Umar Garba Danbatta

(IcirNigeria.org)

NCC Regulator wages war against shops selling unregistered SIMs
Aso Villa Demo Day NCC urges private sector to help fund ICT innovations
MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo Shittu
NCC Regulator says Nigeria’s VAS market to reach $500m in 5 years
NCC Regulator directs big telecom operators to increase data prices
Data Price Hike NCC suspends proposed increase in data costs
Umar Danbatta NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy
NCC Regulator will now fine telcos N5 million for unwanted text messages

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) worried by the degenerating Quality of Service (QoS) provided by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other service providers has declared a state of emergency on their quality of service.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Tony Ojobo, the Director, Public Affairs of NCC.

Danbatta spoke on Monday in Abuja at an interactive session on the quality of service delivery with MNOs and the management of NCC.

Danbatta said that NCC had declared 2017 as the year of the consumer, adding that all hands should be on deck for telecom consumers to have a fresh lease to high quality of service.

He said that the consumer had to be treated with dignity, adding that the eight-point agenda of the commission had put the consumer first.

He explained that NCC had put measures in place to check and monitor QoS on various networks.

“And we have sent this report to our taskforce on QoS and have been interacting with government at different levels as part of the measures to deal with the poor QoS,” he said.

Danbatta admonished the operators and co-location service operators to provide suggestions on how to address the situation.

He said that NCC had appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make FOREX available to operators.

He said that the appeal to CBN by NCC was part of measures to cushion the situation and ameliorate the recurrent inaccessibility to foreign exchange by operators.

Danbatta told the operators that the commission had written to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele and he was favourably disposed to addressing the FOREX needs of the operators.

“Specifically, as a follow up to the letter, the Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, NCC, Mr Sunday Dare had a meeting with the CBN governor and extracted a commitment from him on how he hoped to address the FOREX needs of the operators,’’ he said.

Earlier, the NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Mr Ubale Maska was also quoted as saying that QoS had been a great concerned as consumers inundated the commission with complaints.

He said “It requires everybody’s input if the situation has to be redressed, hence 2017 has been declared the year of the consumer.”

The NCC Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity (DTSNI), Dr Fidelis Ona, explained that the commission was aware of some of the challenges faced by operators.

Ona said that the challenges included Right of Way (RoW), Force Majeure, difficulty in acquiring new cell sites, multiple taxation and regulation, vandalism, power supply among others.

“We are engaging stakeholders, including industry working group on QoS, special committee on Counter Harmonisation to address this,” he said.

NCC’s Head, Quality of Service Unit, Mr Edoyemi Ogoh in his presentation traced poor quality of service to fibre cuts, community issues, among others.

Ogoh said that in October 2016, operators experienced 175 cuts across the nation while they recorded 180 cuts in November 2016 and 103 in December, 2016.

“There were 113 community issues in October  2016, 74 in November 2016 and 133 in December 2016, fibre cuts and community issues remain major drawbacks for QoS,’’ he said.

In their various presentations, some of the operators painted a grim picture of their encounters, especially in an economy that is going broke.

Mr Hassan Jamil, the Chief Technical Officer, MTN Nigeria, expressed happiness with the interactive session as it helped the regulator to know their situation.

Jamil said that the demand for both voice and data services were on the rise but they were unable to catch up on investment because of scarce FOREX availability.

ALSO READ: NCC will still hike your internet cost

“We planned 100 sites for Abuja but after a very longtime, we were only able to build six because of the bottlenecks of getting approvals and until we resolve these, quality of service will be a mirage,” he said.

Similar situations were painted by representatives of Globacom Ltd., Airtel Nigeria, Etisalat, American Towers Company (ATC), IHS Ltd., among others.

He added that the NCC boss encouraged the operators to be more creative by adopting alternative source of energy like solar power as a stop gap.

Image
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (R) welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo to her office in Abuja on Thursday Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu (R) and his Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), counterpart Mournir Gwarzo exchange a signed Memorandum of Understanding on how to clamp down on fraudulent operators in the Nigerian capital market, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Former Vice-President and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar (R) and President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Hajia Muheeba Dankaka during a courtesy visit of the executive members of the organisation to Atiku in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kollon (L) with the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Muhammad Sidi, during a visit to NEMA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Officials of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) attending to some pensioners during the pension verification exercise in Maiduguri on Thursday    
  • Cross-section of Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From left: Afenifere Chieftain, Prof. Banji Akintoye; Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Comrade Elliot Uko; Guest Lecturer, Prof. Felix Oragwu and former Secretary-General Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, at the 18th IYM Convention in Enugu on Thursday    
  • A cross-section of Pensioners waiting to be verified during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) officials attending to a pensioner during the Pensioners Verification in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Senior Manager of Operations and Programme, Bible Society of Nigeria ( BSN), Mr Samuel Sanusi; Zonal Manager, Nigeria Copyright Commission, (NCC), Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Obi Ezeilo; and Director-General of NCC, Mr Afam Ezekude, at the handing over of pirated bible, seized by the Nigeria Customs Service in Collaboration with the NCC to BSN officials in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD), Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (2nd, R), discussing with some pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Directorate (PTAD) Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, (R), with some Pensioners during the Pensioners Verification in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • From Left: Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma; Director Special Duties, Mr Richard Agu and Director, Meteorology Services, Mr Obiora Manafa, during the presentation of letter of appointment to Obiora Manafa as the Chairman Task Force, Steel Monitoring, and in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left, Sectional Head, Product Certification Directorate, Standards Organisation of Nigeria [SON] Mr Oyewopo Rasak, Director, Metrology Services/Chairman Task Force, Mr Obiora Manafa, Director General, Osita Aboloma, Anambra Coordinator, Ms Nwaoma Olujie, and Ogun Coordinator, Mr Samuel Ayuba, during the inauguration of members of steel monitoring task force in Lagos, on Thursday   
  • Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun (L), welcoming the Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Carlos Trejo,to the Ministry in Abuja on Thursday    
  • Vissioneer Of Salama Health Ministries And Gospel Crusade Outreach, Mrs Saidi Muhammed, Chairperson Chikun Local Government, Hajia Hadiza Yahuza and Secretary Chikun Local Government, Alhaji Haruna Ladan at the Foundation Laying Ceremony of Class Room Block at Ungwan Fada Primary School, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna On Thursday   
  • Pupils Of Ungwan Fada Primary School watching during the FOUNDATION LAYING CEREMONY OF CLASS ROOM BLOCK AT UNGWAN FADA PRIMARY SCHOOL, in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From Left: Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC) Ikorodu, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Bashorun, Member, Government Advisory Committee (GAC), Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Safidiu Sunmola and Lagos-State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode at the 1st 2017 Quarterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule; Seriki of Hausa Community, Ketu, Alhaji Jubril Magaji; Gov Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Sen Gbenga Ashafa and Other Guests at the 1st 2017 Quaterly Town Hall Meeting at Ajelogo Housing Scheme, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of the Occasion and Former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Philip Asiodu, with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of dignitaries at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Chairman, Board of Daily Trust, Malam Kabiru Yusuf (L), with the Special Guest of Honour and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed (L), with the Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr Atedo Peterside, at the 14th Daily Trust Dialogue, Theme: Beyond Recession: Towards A Resilient Economy, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: (Sitted) Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former Leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo; Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo; Pioneer APC Ex-councilor of Akuku-toru, Mr Diepriye Robert and some members of APC supporters in Akuku-toru during a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State (L), with the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State Chapter, Comrade Jibrin Bancir during a visit to the Governor at the Government House in Jos on Thursday   
  • From left: Member, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYIEC), Mr Sunday Aborisade; Chairman of OYIEC, Mr Jide Ajeigbe; Secretary, OYIEC, Mr Paul Ogunola; at a News Conference on the forth coming Local Government Election into the 33 Local Government Councils and 35 Local Council Development Areas in Oyo State on Thursday   
  • From left: Director-General, Rivers Ijaw Project, Mr Ibiso Tailor-Harry; Former leader of Akuku-Toru Local Government Legislative Council Assembly, Mr Akuma Dokubo and Chief Stakeholder of Oceania Communities, Mr Amachree Labo at a News conference on the leadership of Rivers State House of Assembly in Port-Harcourt on Thursday   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mobile World Congress Cybercriminals focusing on data-rich smartphonesbullet
2 Social Media Discover Pulse.ng on Facebook, Twitter, Opera Mini, morebullet
3 Uber How taxi hailing firm used its secret Greyball tool to deceive...bullet

Pulse Tech

Social Media Week Lagos For 5 days, I joined young Nigeria to talk about storytelling in the digital age
Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Day 5
Social Media Week Lagos GTBank's Segun Agbaje speaks on "The Future of Banking in the Age of Social"
Social Media Week Lagos GE Lagos Garage hosts 3D Printing Workshop
A big fine in Nigeria weighed on MTN's bottom line in 2016
MTN Telecoms giant posts first ever loss