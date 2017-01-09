MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FG

The forfeited N8bn belonging to the telecom company is based on a report linking it to an illegal transaction.

  • Published:
MTN play

MTN

(Reuters)

Kabiru Bala Envoy wants telecoms firms listed at stock exchange
MTN Nigeria CBN orders suspension of telecom company's dividend payout
Ericsson Nigeria 160 workers sacked as firm moves jobs to India
NCC Regulator directs big telecom operators to increase data prices
Ayuba Wabba NLC president says Ericsson, Huawei are moving jobs out of the country
MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo Shittu

Africa's mobile communication company, MTN, has been ordered to temporarily forfeit a sum of N8 billion contained in its Ecobank Nigeria Plc account to the Federal Government.

The bank account with registration number, 0012005379, is suspected to be a product of an illegal transaction, Vanguard News reports.

A worker walks past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo play A worker walks past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

 

In a related development, Abdulaziz Anka, the presiding judge on the matter also ordered that a Skye Bank account with number, 1013607079, be also surrendered to the FG since the holder has not made any claim to it.

ALSO READ: 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo Shittu

President Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Signal)

 

The development is possibly as a result of the hard stance of the President Buhari led administration towards any act of corruption.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Norway Country is going to become the first in the world to kill its FM...bullet
2 In South Africa Cape Town has been named Africa's top destination for...bullet
3 SLAY Festival She Leads Africa will hold an event celebrating women...bullet

Pulse Tech

Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.
Andela Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State
Galaxy Note 7 reportedly caught fire while the battery was being charged.
Samsung Tech giant says it is nearly ready to explain what happened with the Galaxy Note 7
Ade Shonubi, MD of NIBSS.
NIBSS New data shows that PoS transactions in Nigeria grew by 65% despite recession
Nokia, which is now a leading telecom equipment maker, has licenced its brand to HMD Global
Nokia Tech giant partners with T-Mobile to hit ground-breaking LTE speeds up to 1Gbps