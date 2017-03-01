Every body has a mobile app on their smartphones. It's quite simply unavoidable, which means all smartphone users have a ubiquitous experience- at least in that regard.

On the other hand, if by some miracle you have never had any experience with apps, then you have most likely dealt with a mobile website before.

For those that don't know, a mobile (or native) app is an application that you download and install on your mobile device while a mobile (or responsive) site is made of browser-based HTML pages that are linked together and can display text content, images, data and video.

Both native apps and mobile websites are accessed on mobile devices with an internet connection but mobile sites can be accessed through any browser (which every smartphone has) and native apps can only be accessed via user-specific app stores like the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Which is better?

To figure that out, you need to understand what advantages mobile websites have over native apps and vice versa, and make a case for both.

When is a mobile website better than a native app?

Immediacy is the first thing that comes to mind. Mobile websites are instantly accessible to almost every user (iPhone, Android etc) but to access an app you first have to go to a particular app store, download the app and then install it. Stress.

Secondly, there's compatibility. Mobile websites do not need to conform to an operating system compared to native apps where different versions have to be developed for different devices.

Thirdly, upgradability works easier with mobile websites compared to native apps. If you want to change something on a mobile website, you only have to publish the edit once and voila, the changes are immediately visible. Whereas, in a native app, you have push the update to users and they have to download it in order to update the app on each type of device.

Mobile websites can also be shared more easily - all you need is a link - and users can be directed to the site on the web or even in print. There also the thing about mobile sites having broader reach because they can be accessed across platforms and easily shared or found by search engines.

In terms of life cycle, native apps do not even hold a candle to mobile websites. Some research has shown that, on the average, an app would only last 30 days on the maximum. So, unless an app is truly unique or useful (ideally, both) then it probably will not last very long on a user's phone.

Besides, mobile websites can also be built as database-driven web applications that function pretty much like native apps plus, they are way easier to build and much less expensive.

When is does an app make more sense?

For things like games or most kinds of interaction-based processes, an app is almost always going to be your best choice. An app just works better in that kind of use case.

Also, if your use case involves a lot of personalization on a regular basis (note-taking apps for example) an app would work better. If you also need to take data or access a user's camera, or processing power, an app will definitely be a better option.

But all of this will not be a conversation with you, our readers. What do you think is the better option - mobile websites or native app? Which has worked best for you as a developer or product manager? First take the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.