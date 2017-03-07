Dear Windows users, a possibly annoying update is on its way to our PCs.

According to MSPowerUser, Microsoft is reportedly testing an update that could prevent you from installing apps from outside the Windows Store. In other words, say goodbye to illegal Call Of Duty downloads.

The feature is similar to the one in Macs, which prevents users from installing apps from "unidentified developers" by default - part of the closed ecosystem Apple is famous for.

The update is due for release sometime in April, according to Mashable, but all hope is not lost - the feature will turned off by default. Plus, as with anything software-related, computer village boys will probably find a way around it.

ALSO READ: Microsoft is ending support for messaging app on Windows 8, older Android OS's

Microsoft says the feature is meant to protect casual users from malware and bloatware but power users reckon it could impact developers who release their apps through direct downloads from their websites instead of the official Windows Store.

Some people think the feature will be anti-competitive by putting competing online stores at a disadvantage - considering Windows majority market share.

The tech giant is also reportedly working on a ChromeOS-ish version of Windows 10 that will stop users from installing Win32 apps. Pulse Tech will let you know if that does happen.