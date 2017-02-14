MEST Lagos Incubator is hosting Fireside Chat 2.0 on February 18, 2017

The event is an interactive session and fireside chat with a focus on Branding and Marketing Strategies for Startups (which is the theme for this edition).

MEST Lagos will host the second edition of the Africa Technology Summit

Following the success of its first event since launching in Lagos and the second edition of the Africa Technology Summit, the MEST Incubator Lagos has announced the MEST Fireside Chat 2.0.

The event is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Cafe Neo, Adeyemi Lawson Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

MEST has bucketloads of experience in training, investing and incubating technology startups across different ecosystems and it believes (according to the press release) that branding is not viewed as a top priority for startups.

To answer the questions that founders and stakeholders may have about the importance of branding while building a company, MEST has invited leaders in the space to talk about why prioritizing branding/marketing is important for startup founders.

Ferdy 'Ladi Adimefe of Imaginarium Creative and Bode Pedro of Casava Limited have been enlisted to speak at the event and the talks will be moderated by Neku Atawodi-Edun, General Manager at MEST Lagos Incubator.

Other details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 18th February, 2017

Time: 4:30pm

Venue: Cafe Neo, 19b Adeyemi Lawson Rd. Ikoyi, Lagos.

