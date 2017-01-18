The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) is expanding its recruitment net to South Africa.

MEST already accepts candidates from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote D'Ivoire into its fully sponsored, year-long program.

Entrepreneurs who sign up for the program will have access to new and diverse cultures, seed funding ranging from $50,000 - $100,000 (courtesy of the MEST Foundation), and skills to help them become globally competitive.

Right now, the MEST program itself still holds only Ghana, but the incubator is looking to open an incubator in Johannesburg or Capetown for South African entrepreneurs who have graduated from MEST.

According to an Innovation Village report, interested South Africans are required to:

- Possess the passion for building a globally successful software company

- Have entrepreneurial or corporate work experience

- Be able to commit to spending a year in Accra, Ghana participating in the MEST training program starting August 2017

For more information, send an email to recruitment@meltwater.org. Deadline for application in South Africa is March 10, 2017.