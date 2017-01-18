MEST Incubator is now accepting applicants from South Africa

MEST already accepts candidates from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote D'Ivoire into its fully sponsored, year-long program.

  • Published:
MEST play

MEST

(enterprise54)

MeQasa Ghanaian startup raises $500,000 seed funding
Africa Technology Summit Tech parley kicks off in Ghana
WAMAS 2016 Organizers announce deadline for entries
Neku Atawodi Uber Nigeria GM's sister appointed as general manager of MEST's Lagos incubator
DEMO Africa Microsoft promotes Africa's innovators through partnership with tech launchpad
Tress Hairstyle inspiration app has been accepted into the Y Combinator Fellowship program
Tress Women MEST students to launch hairstyle inspiration app at Lagos Social Media Week
NYSC Corps members to undergo deployment online
MEST School holds informal meet for prospective candidates in Nigeria

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) is expanding its recruitment net to South Africa.

MEST already accepts candidates from  Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Cote D'Ivoire into its fully sponsored, year-long program.

MEST play

MEST

(biztechafrica)

 

Entrepreneurs who sign up for the program will have access to new and diverse cultures, seed funding ranging from $50,000 - $100,000 (courtesy of the MEST Foundation), and skills to help them become globally competitive.

Right now, the MEST program itself still holds only Ghana, but the incubator is looking to open an incubator in Johannesburg or Capetown for  South African entrepreneurs who have graduated from MEST.

ALSO READ: School holds informal meet for prospective candidates in Nigeria

According to an Innovation Village report, interested South Africans are required to:

- Possess the passion for building a globally successful software company

- Have entrepreneurial or corporate work experience

- Be able to commit to spending a year in Accra, Ghana participating in the MEST training program starting August 2017

MEST applicants play

MEST applicants

(disruptafrica)

 

For more information, send an email to recruitment@meltwater.org. Deadline for application in South Africa is March 10, 2017.

More

Mobile West Africa 2015 Ghanaian app takes first place in app developer competition

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Ideal Conceal Pistol Belgian police have issued an alert for this...bullet
2 Social Media Discover Pulse.ng on Facebook, Twitter, Opera Mini, morebullet
3 2017 SMW Lagos Here is the latest you need to know about this year's...bullet

Pulse Tech

Ajo app.
Ajo This newly-launched app helps you discover, recommend cool places across Africa
The airport Wi-Fi password map
Tech Jara Someone created a map of free airport Wi-Fi passwords around the world
The Kamuthi solar plant in India.
In India The world's largest solar plant was built in just eight months
R.I.P Vine
Vine Twitter's 6-second video looping service shuts down today, becomes Vine Camera