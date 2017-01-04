L'Oreal Beauty product brand launches the world's first smart hair brush

Ladies, brushing your hair just got very interesting.

Popular make-up brand L'Oreal has just launched the world's first smart hair brush in conjunction with Nokia-owned Withings and Kerastase, a high-end L'Oreal hair product brand.

Called the Kerastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings, the hair brush has features such as a microphone that "listens"to the sound of your hair as your brush to identify patterns that can show dryness or breakage of hair.

The sensors in the hair brush sends results of your hair brushing patterns to a downloadable mobile app via WiFi or Bluetooth.

By tracking your daily brushing habits, the app can collate data on hair quality and how effective you are at brushing your hair.

Introducing the world’s first-ever smart hairbrush! Meet the Kérastase Hair Coach Powered by @Withings!… https://t.co/wyUiLiT5QE — L'Oréal Group (@Loreal) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The app also offers personalized tips and product recommendations aimed at improving the quality of your hair.

“Technology is transforming consumers’ daily beauty routines, and smart devices have huge potential to impact how we care for our hair and skin.

“By using connected technologies to upgrade the hairbrush – something the average consumer uses every day – Withings and Kérastase have reinvented what a person’s relationship with their hair can look like and are showing how connected devices can revolutionise the beauty industry,” says Guive Balooch, Global Vice President of L'Óreal's research and technology incubator.

The smart brush is expected to go on sale on the L'Oreal website something in mid-2017 at an estimated price of $200. There is no information regarding availability in specific countries at this time.