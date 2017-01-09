iROKO Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber base

According CEO Jason Njoku, the video streaming company's top three markets are now the US, Nigeria and the UK.

  • Published:
iROKO TV play

iROKO TV

(nairacareer)

Legend Ex-Konga VP launches new Netflix 'killer' platform
TMT Finance Africa Event to discuss telecom M&A, digital convergence in Africa
iROKO Online streaming platform will soon offer daily subscriptions
iROKO+ iROKOtv launches new french-based Nollywood content platform
iROKO Web platform partners with CANAL+ to launch first SVOD mobile app for Francophone countries
iROKOtv On-demand video platform lays off 130 employees
iROKO Internet TV giant launches division to distribute and license Nollywood movies worldwide
DEMO Africa Microsoft promotes Africa's innovators through partnership with tech launchpad
iROKO Internet TV platform closes in on $19 million content and capital deals
Mobile West Africa Annual conference announces best speaker line-up to date

Nigeria surpassed the UK to become iROKO TV's second largest market, in terms of subscribers, worldwide in 2016.

 

Founder and CEO Jason Njoku shared this information on Twitter. According the iROKO boss, the video streaming company's top three markets are now the US, Nigeria and the UK.

Jason Njoku, CEO iROKO TV play

Jason Njoku, CEO iROKO TV

(Fast Company)

 

Jason also stated that he believed that Nigeria would surpass the US as iROKO's largest subscriber base by the year's end, adding that there was practically no marketing budget for 2016.

ALSO READ: iROKO's film production division is launching a channel on UK's Sky TV

iROKO's focus for 2016 was product development and the move to mobile in Nigeria, which nearly killed the company, was part of that process.

iROKO tv office play

iROKO tv office

(techpoint)

 

There were no scoops on what led to Nigeria overtaking the UK as iROKO's number two market in Jason's tweets, but some responders thought the drop in Internet data prices may have had something to do with it.

All in all, it looks like it is going to be a very interesting year in Nigerian tech.

More

Iroko Digital entertainment company launches new multi-platfom network - IrokoX

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 Norway Country is going to become the first in the world to kill its...bullet
3 In South Africa Cape Town has been named Africa's top destination...bullet

Pulse Tech

Nest Visa bootcamp.
Visa Bootcamp Alphabet-owned Nest is looking for fintech startups with financial literacy solutions
She Leads Africa Logo
SLAY Festival She Leads Africa will hold an event celebrating women on January 21, 2017
Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.
Andela Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State
Galaxy Note 7 reportedly caught fire while the battery was being charged.
Samsung Tech giant says it is nearly ready to explain what happened with the Galaxy Note 7