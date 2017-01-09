iROKO Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber base

Nigeria surpassed the UK to become iROKO TV's second largest market, in terms of subscribers, worldwide in 2016.

Last week @irokotv Nigeria overtook UK to become our #2 market in terms of subscribers. US remains #1 but by years end that will change. — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Founder and CEO Jason Njoku shared this information on Twitter. According the iROKO boss, the video streaming company's top three markets are now the US, Nigeria and the UK.

Jason also stated that he believed that Nigeria would surpass the US as iROKO's largest subscriber base by the year's end, adding that there was practically no marketing budget for 2016.

iROKO's focus for 2016 was product development and the move to mobile in Nigeria, which nearly killed the company, was part of that process.

There were no scoops on what led to Nigeria overtaking the UK as iROKO's number two market in Jason's tweets, but some responders thought the drop in Internet data prices may have had something to do with it.

All in all, it looks like it is going to be a very interesting year in Nigerian tech.