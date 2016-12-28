Home > Pulse Tech >

iPhone 7 :  See what happens when you feed Apple's newest phone to an alligator

TechRax, a Sacramento-based vlogger, posted a video on YouTube which shows him using a pole with the iPhone attached to entice the alligator.

A California tech blogger has taken durability tests a step further with the new iPhone 7 and the powerful jaws of an allogator.

TechRax, a Sacramento-based vlogger, is the tester. He posted a video on YouTube which shows him using a pole with the iPhone attached to entice the alligator.

The phone, covered in tape to prevent injury to the alligator, soon received two quick chomps from the alligator before TechRax retrieves it for observation.

The iPhone 7 appeared to have taken some damage to its screen but, quite remarkably, its still remained functional.

The vlogger then lowers the phone into the alligator's space and this time, the reptile takes a firm hold of the device.

After a few seconds, the alligator releases the now completely inoperable iPhone 7. The screen took most of it while the back only bore a few indentations.

