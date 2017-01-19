In Cameroon Internet access has been shut down in some areas as protests spike

According to local journalists, internet access has been shut down in Buea amid rising tensions in the streets.

President Paul Biya of Cameroon addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in New York play President Paul Biya of Cameroon addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 22, 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Internet access has reportedly been cut off in certain parts of Cameroon after protests broke out over the arrest of two leaders of a top Anglophone community organising group in the country were arrested.

Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor-Balla, President of the Anglophone Civil Society Consortium, and Dr Fontem Neba, secretary general of the group, were both arrested on the same day the Cameroonian government tagged their civil rights group and its activities illegal via a letter it made available to the local press.

Protesters march to protest against Boko Haram and support the Cameroon army in Yaounde, February 28, 2015. Thousands of people marched in Cameroon's capital on Saturday to protest against Nigeria's Boko Haram insurgency and support the Central African nation's army, which is fighting alongside regional neighbors to defeat the Islamist group. The march in Yaounde was aimed at informing the public, especially in the southern regions, about the threat posed by Boko Haram, which has carried out regular cross-border raids in the far north, one of the organizers said. REUTERS/Bate Felix (CAMEROON - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY POLITICS) play Protesters march to protest against Boko Haram and support the Cameroon army in Yaounde, February 28, 2015. Thousands of people marched in Cameroon's capital on Saturday to protest against Nigeria's Boko Haram insurgency and support the Central African nation's army, which is fighting alongside regional neighbors to defeat the Islamist group. The march in Yaounde was aimed at informing the public, especially in the southern regions, about the threat posed by Boko Haram, which has carried out regular cross-border raids in the far north, one of the organizers said. REUTERS/Bate Felix (CAMEROON - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT MILITARY POLITICS)

 

All activities, meetings and demonstrations initiated or promoted by the Southern Cameroons National Council (SCNC), the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (CACSC), any other related groups with similar objectives or by anyone partisan to these groups, are hereby prohibited all over the national territory,” the letter read.

According to local journalists, internet access has been shut down in Buea amid rising tensions in the streets.

Violent protests and arrests have been going on in the country for months, as Anglophone activists have continued to push for reforms in the French-speaking country.

(MG Africa)

 

The situation has since devolved into boycotts with doctors and health professionals joining the strike on Monday.

Anglophones in the country have said the rift goes beyond language to have political, economic and social consequences. Cameroonian President Paul Biya has been in power for more than three decades.

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola

