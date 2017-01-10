Intel Chip-making giant acquires 15% stake in HERE maps

Chip-making giant Intel has acquired a 15% stake in HERE, the Netherland-based autonomous vehicle mapping company.

According to the announcement, Intel and HERE plan to jointly develop “highly scalable, proof-of-concept architecture” that will provide real-time updates of HD maps for autonomous vehicles and explore in-roads in IoT and machine learning.

ALSO READ: Tech company launches 6th generation Core M processors

“A real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world is critical for autonomous driving, and achieving this will require significantly more powerful and capable in-vehicle compute platforms,” HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek said in a statement.

“Intel can help accelerate HERE’s ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected.”

In November 2016, Intel announced plans to invest $250 million dollars in autonomous vehicle technology.