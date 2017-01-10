Intel Chip-making giant acquires 15% stake in HERE maps

Intel and HERE plan to jointly develop “highly scalable, proof-of-concept architecture” that will provide real-time updates of HD maps.

  • Published:
Nokia's Here maps is rated as the best in-car navigation system out there. play

Nokia's Here maps is rated as the best in-car navigation system out there.

(theamigotips)

Android Wear The TAG Heuer smartwatch will be released on November 9th for $1,800
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet launched
PCs Shipments fall 7.7 percent in third quarter - Gartner
Apple Tech giant loses patent lawsuit, could pay $862 million in damages
Three Goldman bankers leave for Uber as tech world raids Wall St talent
HP Spectre Tech giant launches the thinnest laptop in the world
#SMWLagos All you need to know about the 2016 edition of Social Media Week Lagos
HP World's thinnest Spectre laptop could be launched in Nigeria by May
MainOne Data service firm partners with Intel, WhoGoHost to deepen cloud penetration in Nigeria
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Tech giant's first laptop designed to take on Apple's Macbook Air

Chip-making giant Intel has acquired a 15% stake in HERE, the Netherland-based autonomous vehicle mapping company.

Nokia Here maps for iOS. play

Nokia Here maps for iOS.

(engadget)

 

According to the announcement, Intel and HERE plan to jointly develop  “highly scalable, proof-of-concept architecture” that will provide real-time updates of HD maps for autonomous vehicles and explore in-roads in IoT and machine learning.

ALSO READ: Tech company launches 6th generation Core M processors

A real-time, self-healing and high-definition representation of the physical world is critical for autonomous driving, and achieving this will require significantly more powerful and capable in-vehicle compute platforms,” HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek said in a statement.

Intel Developer Day Nigeria play

Intel Developer Day Nigeria

(Techringer)

 

Intel can help accelerate HERE’s ambitions in this area by supporting the creation of a universal, always up-to-date digital location platform that spans the vehicle, the cloud and everything else connected.”

In November 2016, Intel announced plans to invest $250 million dollars in autonomous vehicle technology.

More

John Mcafee The Anti-virus man is running for the US Presidency

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016bullet
3 iROKO TV Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest...bullet

Pulse Tech

Aavishkaar wants to raise $150 million to invest in Africa.
Aavishkaar India-based impact fund wants to raise $150 million for investments in Africa
In a huge blow to the struggling internet pioneer, Yahoo said it discovered a massive hack dating back to 2013 as it was investigating another major data breach
Yahoo Tech giant to be renamed Altaba, Mayer to leave board after Verizon deal
Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO of First Bank
First Bank Lender increases mobile app transfer limit to N1m
Mark Zuckerberg
Pulse List Here are my predictions for Nigerian tech in 2017