Home > Pulse Tech >

In The US :  Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens

In The US Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens

How do you greet a different species that has no knowledge of humanity our customs, or our languages?

  • Published:
Alien play

Ridley Scott's "Alien"

Pulse List 2016 7 most popular phones in Nigeria
Pulse List 2016 The 10 most influential people in Nigerian Tech
Digital Rights in Africa Paradigm Initiative Nigeria releases first edition of report
Africa Technology Summit MEST convenes brightest minds in ecosystem for day one
Netflix Video streaming service adds offline viewing for mobile phones and tablets
NCC Regulator directs big telecom operators to increase data prices
Uber Argentina threatens to arrest drivers, managers
The Lagos Garage GE has relaunched its lab space for makers, entrepreneurs
In Lagos Government will start disbursing angel investment funds for entrepreneur soon
Pulse List 2016 The 5 biggest moments in Nigerian Tech

If you have always worried about an end-of-days situation involving an alien race finding earth, gobbling up all of its natural resources, and then getting rid of all of humanity just for the fun of it, you should be terrified right now.

BGR reports that researchers will soon start sending unsolicited messages to other worlds with the hope of making contact with an intelligent alien species.

Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence (METI) is a San Francisco-based startup that will be scheduling its first messages for some time in the next two year.

The crash of the Schiaparelli on Mars in October was the European Space Agency's second failed attempt to reach the alien surface play

The crash of the Schiaparelli on Mars in October was the European Space Agency's second failed attempt to reach the alien surface

(AFP/File)

 

Douglas Vakoch, President of METI, is also a former member of SETI, an organisation that has been organising the search for intelligent life on other planets since the 1980s.

ALSO READ: Europe's own satnav, to go online

However, before METI start sending messages, scientists have to first figure out what the message will be. How do you greet a different species that has no knowledge of humanity our customs, or our languages?

There is also the matter of whether or not this should even be done at all since it is impossible to know whether or not aliens will be happy to hear from us.

play

 

Yes, the sci-fi trope of aliens coming to take over the world may be a little far-fetched, but anything is impossible. METI will have to answer these questions before starting its messaging experiment.

According to the BGR report, METI's first target will probably be a planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, which may have the capacity to support life. The group plans to then send messages to other areas much farther away.

More

Pulse List 2016 5 incubators we think were awesome this year

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Volkswagen German automaker is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwandabullet
2 MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo...bullet
3 Adebayo Shittu FG inaugurates N700 million contact centrebullet

Pulse Tech

Kirusa
In Madagascar Kirusa has partnered with Airtel to launch InstaVoice celeb service
Vera Rubin
Vera Rubin Famous dark matter scientist dies at 88
Nigerian Postal Service
NIPOST Postal agency will start offering e-commerce, e-government services in 2017
Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.
Digital Switch Over The NBC will create a Digital Access Fund from TV License fees to help content creators