In The US :  Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens

If you have always worried about an end-of-days situation involving an alien race finding earth, gobbling up all of its natural resources, and then getting rid of all of humanity just for the fun of it, you should be terrified right now.

BGR reports that researchers will soon start sending unsolicited messages to other worlds with the hope of making contact with an intelligent alien species.

Messaging Extra Terrestrial Intelligence (METI) is a San Francisco-based startup that will be scheduling its first messages for some time in the next two year.

Douglas Vakoch, President of METI, is also a former member of SETI, an organisation that has been organising the search for intelligent life on other planets since the 1980s.

ALSO READ: Europe's own satnav, to go online

However, before METI start sending messages, scientists have to first figure out what the message will be. How do you greet a different species that has no knowledge of humanity our customs, or our languages?

There is also the matter of whether or not this should even be done at all since it is impossible to know whether or not aliens will be happy to hear from us.

Yes, the sci-fi trope of aliens coming to take over the world may be a little far-fetched, but anything is impossible. METI will have to answer these questions before starting its messaging experiment.

According to the BGR report, METI's first target will probably be a planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, which may have the capacity to support life. The group plans to then send messages to other areas much farther away.