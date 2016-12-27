In Madagascar :  Kirusa has partnered with Airtel to launch InstaVoice celeb service

Kirusa, a telecom and social media solutions company, today announced the launch of its InstaVoice Celeb service in partnership with Airtel, one of the leading mobile operators in Madagascar.

Hip-hop artistes Farao and FlaviOne, as well as stand-up comic Barhone are some of the celebs already signed up to offer fan engagements on the service.

The service will give Airtel subscribers a platform to follow their favourite celebrities with regular voice updates. Using a voice blogging feature, celebrities can express their emotions and share their moments by dialing a specific number.

Those voice messages will then be delivered directly to the fans, creating a "voice twitter" kind of experience. For fans, the service will be a special stage to experience their favourite celebrities up close, via updates on their projects and their personal lives.

Innovation Village reports that the service already has an 11 million user subscription base and more than 150 celebrity signups.

“We are delighted to partner with Kirusa and deliver an outstanding first of its kind service to Airtel subscribers in the country. The effort echoes our spirit of innovation, and I am sure that users will find equal delight in connecting with their favorite celebrities,” said Mohamadou Konkobo, Marketing Director at Airtel Madagascar, at the launch.

Similarly, Inderpal Singh Mumick, Founder, and CEO of Kirusa said, “It is wonderful to launch our popular InstaVoice Celeb Service in Madagascar and deliver a novel platform for fans and celebrities to engage further. We are hoping that the seamless experience will win hearts in this fourth-largest island in the world.”

The service is already live and Kirusa, in partnership with Airtel have begun marketing the service.