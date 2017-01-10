In Kenya You could go to jail for using an unregistered SIM card

The Communications Authority of Kenya has issued several measures aimed at deterring the use of unregistered SIM cards as it struggles to cut down on mobile-phone related crimes.

The Kenyan communications regulator said mobile telco users are going to be held responsible for calls, messages and transactions involving their mobile lines.

A statement from the regulator stressed the importance of buying only registered SIM cards and warned Kenyans to be careful about buying SIM cards from street hawkers.

ALSO READ: Kenya's top entertainment website has partnered with Ringier

“Failure to take these precautions may result in a criminal conviction of up to six months in prison or a fine of Sh100,000 or both,” the regulator's statement read, according to an Innovation Village report.

There has been significant increase in mobile phone related crimes in Kenya in the months leading up to the new year. The situation prompted the need for new policies to checkmate the situation.