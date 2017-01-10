In Kenya You could go to jail for using an unregistered SIM card

The Kenyan communications regulator said mobile telco users are going to be held responsible for calls, messages and transactions.

Armed policemen speak to a motorist near the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

The Communications Authority of Kenya has issued several measures aimed at deterring the use of unregistered SIM cards as it struggles to cut down on mobile-phone related crimes.

The Kenyan communications regulator said mobile telco users are going to be held responsible for calls, messages and transactions involving their mobile lines.

Pedestrians walk past a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

 

A statement from the regulator stressed the importance of buying only registered SIM cards and warned Kenyans to be careful about buying SIM cards from street hawkers.

“Failure to take these precautions may result in a criminal conviction of up to six months in prison or a fine of Sh100,000 or both,” the regulator's statement read, according to an Innovation Village report.

An employee serves a customer inside a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom; in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

 

There has been significant increase in mobile phone related crimes in Kenya in the months leading up to the new year. The situation prompted the need for new policies to checkmate the situation.

