Huawei Chinese tech company denies allegations that it's moving jobs out of Nigeria

Huawei has reportedly denied allegations that it has plans to relocate Network Operating Centres (NOCs) it runs for telcos in the country and outsource their daily management to Indians.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, had accused the Chinese tech giant of planning to shut down its NOC services in the country.

”They have also commenced the knowledge transfer from Nigerian engineers to their Indian counterparts, preparatory to moving their operations to India,” Wabba had said.

However, according to a Nigeria CommunciationsWeek report, Huawei has come out to deny said allegations.

In an email response, the company said, “This allegation is not correct. First the business does not belong to Huawei. We work for the operators. So basically, Huawei has no control over where the business owners want to locate their business. Remember if the NOC is located outside of Nigeria, Huawei also automatically loses the business. If the owners of the business seek Huawei advice, of course as we want to retain the business, then we would guide them accordingly. Lastly, the business is a contract, with duration, so any vendor can rebid and win.”

Read the rest of Huawei's response to the allegations below:

“Further to your letter dated December 20, 2016, and referenced NLC/NS/A7118 on the above matter, we hereby state that the allegations contained in the complaint are false, baseless and calculated to mislead the unions and we respond as follows:

“Our company is always dedicated to the development of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Nigeria. In addition, as a company established in Nigeria, we create a lot of work opportunities for Nigerians.

“We do not have any plan to move Network Operating Centre from Nigeria to India or any other countries as alleged in the said letter. We will continue to try our best to create more work opportunities for Nigerians and help the economic development of Nigeria.

“And secondly, our company has always operated and will continue to operate in accordance with all the relevant local laws and legislation guiding our operation in Nigeria. We will not conduct actions prohibited by Nigerian laws. That is the basic operation principle of our company in Nigeria."