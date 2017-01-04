Huawei Chinese tech company denies allegations that it's moving jobs out of Nigeria

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, had accused the Chinese tech giant of planning to shut down its NOC services in the country.

  • Published:
Huawei play

Huawei

(Techfrag)

Huawei Phone company takes jab at Samsung with 'no explosion' phone
MEF Study New report highlights the growing relationship Nigerians have with smartphones
Yemi Osinbajo VP says technology will be the mainstay of Nigeria's economy
Huawei Tech firm, Slot reward buyers with prizes, movie date with D’banj
Pulse Tech Review Huawei GR5 - Camera, lights, action!
Huawei P9 5 features of the smartphone's camera
Huawei Culture Pulse reporter's diary
Huawei ‘Dual lens is the solution for perfect pictures’, Clement Wong
TMT Finance Africa Event to discuss telecom M&A, digital convergence in Africa
Pulse List 2016 7 most popular phones in Nigeria

Huawei has reportedly denied allegations that it has plans to relocate Network Operating Centres (NOCs) it runs for telcos in the country and outsource their daily management to Indians.

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, had accused the Chinese tech giant of planning to shut down its NOC services in the country.

They have also commenced the knowledge transfer from Nigerian engineers to their Indian counterparts, preparatory to moving their operations to India,” Wabba had said.

However, according to a Nigeria CommunciationsWeek report, Huawei has come out to deny said allegations.

In an email response, the company said, “This allegation is not correct. First the business does not belong to Huawei. We work for the operators. So basically, Huawei has no control over where the business owners want to locate their business. Remember if the NOC is located outside of Nigeria, Huawei also automatically loses the business. If the owners of the business seek Huawei advice, of course as we want to retain the business, then we would guide them accordingly. Lastly, the business is a contract, with duration, so any vendor can rebid and win.”

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba play

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba

(Punch)

 

Read the rest of Huawei's response to the allegations below:

Further to your letter dated December 20, 2016, and referenced NLC/NS/A7118 on the above matter, we hereby state that the allegations contained in the complaint are false, baseless and calculated to mislead the unions and we respond as follows:

Our company is always dedicated to the development of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry in Nigeria. In addition, as a company established in Nigeria, we create a lot of work opportunities for Nigerians.

We do not have any plan to move Network Operating Centre from Nigeria to India or any other countries as alleged in the said letter. We will continue to try our best to create more work opportunities for Nigerians and help the economic development of Nigeria.

And secondly, our company has always operated and will continue to operate in accordance with all the relevant local laws and legislation guiding our operation in Nigeria. We will not conduct actions prohibited by Nigerian laws. That is the basic operation principle of our company in Nigeria."

More

Ayuba Wabba NLC president says Ericsson, Huawei are moving jobs out of the country

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt the...bullet
2 Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android devicebullet
3 Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing companybullet

Pulse Tech

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba
Ayuba Wabba NLC president says Ericsson, Huawei are moving jobs out of the country
geoffrey onyeama
Geoffrey Onyeama 'Nigeria is going to build a digital matchmaking database to boost FDI' - Minister
The Travelmate smart suitcase.
Travelmate Checkout this autonomous, robotic suitcase that can follow you around
Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), listening to attentively to a point being stressed by Professor Raufu Adebisi, director general, Nigeria French Language Village, who led a delegation of the Village on a courtesy visit to NITDA recently.
NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village