Hotels.ng Online hotel booking platform has also launched a flight booking service

Mark Essien, CEO at Hotels.ng, describes the move as a means of providing more value for its users.

Founder of Hotels.ng, Mark Essien

HotelOga, Savanna Sunrise Marek Zmyslowski's marketing tech company merges with its main rival [EXCLUSIVE]

Last week, online hotel booking company Jumia Travel launched an online flight booking service on its platform and its competitors are following up.

Hotels.ng, arguably one of Jumia Travel's biggest competitors, has also launched online flight bookings on its platform as it also tries to become a one-stop destination for all things travel.

Online flight booking on Hotels.ng

According to Innovation Village, Mark Essien, CEO at Hotels.ng, describes the move as a means of providing more value for its users, something that could further help it consolidate its already extensive presence.

The addition of the flight feature is a logical next step for us as it helps our users do more on just one platform. Now, in addition to booking affordable hotels, they can make affordable flight reservations and bookings on the same Hotels.ng platform that users have come to trust," says Essien, according to an Innovation Village report.

For us, this new feature reaffirms us as a competitive player in the Nigerian Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry.”

Omidyar network invests in Hotel.ng

Like it does Jumia Travel, the online flight booking service will complement Hotels' core offering, further creating a wholesome travel experience for its users.

Hotels also launched Spots.ng, a site that shows you interesting places across Nigeria, recently. Coupled with the new flight booking service, Hotels is gradually growing its service offerings to lay claim to the online hospitality mark in Nigeria. We'll keep an eye on its progress.

