Opportunities are also available for African professionals at 2017 SMW Lagos. Events range from parties to coding workshops - and everything in-between.

  Published:
Social Media Week Lagos

Social Media Week Lagos

Social Media Week Lagos is happening from February 27 - March 3, 2017 and there are a bunch of stuff hapening that you should know about.

Social Media Week Lagos 2017

Social Media Week Lagos 2017

 

First, inspiring new speakers have been added to the lineup. They include Chris Cox, Product chief at Facebook; Nomusa June and Adedana Ashebir, everyone's "New favorite girl children" and hosts of the Afracanah Podcast; Noble Igwe, style blogger and founder of 360Nobs; Osagie Alonge, Editor-In-Chief and Managing Director at Pulse.ng; and Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director at Paradigm Initiative Nigeria (PIN). Over 200 more speakers will be joining the lineup.

Ngozi Odita, Executive Director of Social Media Week Lagos

Ngozi Odita, Executive Director of Social Media Week Lagos

(YouTube)

 

The first round schedule has also been revealed. The sessions will cut across the tech, film, travel, music, governance, business, new media, and journalism fields. Over 75 sessions have been selected to shape the heart of the 2017 SMW Lagos Conference programming. You can view the schedule here.

play

 

More programs have also been added to the 2017 SMW Lagos experiential lineup including Afro Beats & Eats Fest, a tasty mash-up with some of Africa's best foodies, music makers and techies on the web; #SHOPAFRICA Pop-up Market Place, where you can shop and mingle with the online fashion brands you follow, like and love; #OpenCampus, which welcomes students from local secondary schools and universities to experience the future of tech; African Women In Tech Day, and more.

Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Media Partners

Social Media Week Lagos 2017 Media Partners

 

Other opportunities are also available for African professionals at 2017 SMW Lagos. Events range from parties to coding workshops - and everything in-between.

Be sure to stay with Pulse Tech for all the latest updates on the 2017 SMW Lagos as well as coverage of the event itself. 

To learn more about SMW Lagos 2017 visit http://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/.  For the latest news and updates follow SMW Lagos on Twitter via @SMWLagos or on Facebook via facebook.com/SMWLagos.

