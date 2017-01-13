If you visit the Google search page right now, you would see that the doodle for the day is celebrating our own Flora Nwapa's 86th birthday.

Flora Nwapa (full name: Florence Nwanzuruahu Nkiru Nwapa) was a Nigerian Igbo author who has been often referred to as the mother of modern African literature.

She was born in Oguta, South-East Nigeria on January 13, 1931 - the eldest of six children. Her father was Christopher Ijeoma, an agent with the United African Company (UAC). Her mother Martha Nwapa taught drama.

Nwapa is the first African woman author to be published in English in Britain. Her first book, Efuru, was published by Heinemann Educational Books in a966.

She is also known for her work in the reconstruction of Biafra after the civil war. She died of Pneumonia on October 16, 1993 at a hospital in Enugu at the age of 62.