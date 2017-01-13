Flora Nwakpa Google's doodle for today celebrates 'the mother of modern African literature'

Flora Nwapa was a Nigerian Igbo author who has been often referred to as the mother of modern African literature.

  • Published:
Google doodle for today January 13, 2017 honoring Flora Nwapa. play

Google doodle for today January 13, 2017 honoring Flora Nwapa.

(Innovation Village)

If you visit the Google search page right now, you would see that the doodle for the day is celebrating our own Flora Nwapa's 86th birthday.

Flora Nwapa (full name: Florence Nwanzuruahu Nkiru Nwapa) was a Nigerian Igbo author who has been often referred to as the mother of modern African literature.

She was born in Oguta, South-East Nigeria on January 13, 1931 - the eldest of six children. Her father was Christopher Ijeoma, an agent with the United African Company (UAC). Her mother Martha Nwapa taught drama.

Flora Nwapa play

Flora Nwapa

 

Nwapa is the first African woman author to be published in English in Britain. Her first book, Efuru, was published by Heinemann Educational Books in a966.

She is also known for her work in the reconstruction of Biafra after the civil war. She died of Pneumonia on October 16, 1993 at a hospital in Enugu at the age of 62.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

