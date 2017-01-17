Google has launched an app that will help kids create their own cartoons and tell their own stories.

The app is called Toontastic 3D and kids can use it to create animations using a set of built-in characters. They can also create using the app's editor and camera.

They can create a story and record sound, which is then saved in a 3D video format.

As shown in a demo video for the app, kids can draw a character in a 2D space, just like you would in any paint program. That character is then rendered in 3D and placed in a campfire scene by the app.

Google announced plans, back in 2014, to revamp its products with a 12-and-under focus. The company has since announced several standalone apps for kids, including a kid-focused version of YouTube called YouTube Kids.

Early in 2015, Google acquired kids app-maker Launchpad Toys in early 2015 as part of its drive to push into kids technology. Launchpad made its apps free after the acquisition.

Telestory, an augmented reality video camera for kids to record their own TV shows, is another app Google previously launched. Both apps have been praised by parents and teachers alike.

As at the time of writing this article, the Toontastic 3D app is available for Android and iOS in Nigeria.