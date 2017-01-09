First Bank Lender increases mobile app transfer limit to N1m

It stated also that N150,000 could now be transferred through the app to first bank account as well as to other banks accounts without the use of a token.

  • Published:
Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO of First Bank play

Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO of First Bank

(Vanguard)

In Kenya Banks are taking the mobile money fight to M-Pesa
Reach Savings app launches to help you make the most of your cash
Uber Nigeria Drivers are going on strike in Abuja, here's why
Uber Tech giant's self-driving truck startup, Otto, makes first autonomous delivery
MTN Group Telecom company invests in Iran's version of Uber
Uber Nigeria Tech company has partnered with First Bank to launch used-vehicle financing
Pulse Opinion Africa's bittersweet ride-hailing story
Africa Technology Summit MEST convenes brightest minds in ecosystem for day one
MEST Lagos will host the second edition of the Africa Technology Summit
FarmCrowdy You can now run a farm remotely with this new platform

First Bank of Nigeria Limited have increased transfer transaction limits on its FirstMobile Lifestyle app from N500,000 to a maximum daily limit of N1 million.

According to a statement signed on Monday by the Head, Digital Banking at FirstBank, Mrs. Folasade Femi-Lawal, the bank will continue to leverage on evolving technologies to support consumers’ lifestyle.

It stated also that N150,000 could now be transferred through the app to first bank account as well as to other banks accounts without the use of a token.

According to the statement, the new plan is aimed at providing customers with a suite of financial options in a convenient and highly secure environment.

This development is expected to boost convenience and ease of banking as well as enhance customers’ digital banking experience in line with the bank’s commitment to offer value-added services.

“With the mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services, such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to FirstBank accounts and other banks’ accounts.

They can also make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payment; cheque services, including confirm cheque and stop cheque; flight bookings.

The app also allows for quick account services, such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more,“ the statement added.

More

In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt the economy

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 iROKO TV Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber...bullet
3 Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016bullet

Pulse Tech

Mark Zuckerberg
Pulse List Here are my predictions for Nigerian tech in 2017
A technician of California-based robotics company Zipline launches a drone in Muhanga, west of the capital Kigali on October 12, 2016
In Tanzania Following its success in Rwanda, Zipline is expanding its drone delivery service
Nest Visa bootcamp.
Visa Bootcamp Alphabet-owned Nest is looking for fintech startups with financial literacy solutions
Reine, Norway
Norway Country is going to become the first in the world to kill its FM radio network