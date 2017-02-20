MEST Lagos Ferdy ‘Ladi Adimefe, Bode Pedro talk startups and branding at Fireside Chat 2.0

  Published:
Image

The MEST Lagos Fireside Chat 2.0 took place on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Cafe Neo in the serene Ikoyi suburb of Lagos.

The theme of the day was "Branding and Marketing Strategies for Startups" aimed at  showing why branding is important for startups.

Speakers on hand to impart their knowledge of the branding industry (with respect to startups) were Ferdy 'Ladi Adimefe of Imaginarium Creative and Bode Pedro of Casava Limited.

Also present on the panel was Dotun Olowoporoku, Co-Founder at Starta and the session was moderated by Neku Atawodi-Edun, General Manager at MEST Lagos Incubator.

Guests had the opportunity to ask the speakers questions regarding the theme of the day and the speakers responded using their own personal experiences in the space.

The intimately set event began at around 4:30pm and had people like Uche Pedro, CEO of Bellanaija, present. See photos of guests and other attendees in the gallery above.

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

