Facebook Tech giant to build third foreign data centre in Denmark

Facebook already has a data centre in Lulea, Sweden and another in Clonee in Ireland.

  • Published:
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company has said at a press conference with local authorities on Thursday.

“The Odense data centre will be one of the most advanced, energy-efficient data centres in the world,’’ Facebook’s director of data centre operations, Niall McEntegart said.

McEntegart said Facebook already has a data centre in Lulea, Sweden and another in Clonee in Ireland.

“The new facility will be built on the outskirts of Denmark’s third largest city, best known as the birthplace of fairy tale writer Hans Christian Andersen.

“It will be powered exclusively by renewable energy,’’ McEntegart said, adding that the cold climate could help to cool servers instead of relying on air conditioners.

McEntegart told media that the centre would cost more than 100 million dollars but would not be more specific.

“It would provide 150 jobs when operational,’’ he said.

Facebook bought a 0.5 square kilometre plot of land on the outskirts of Odense in October 2016, but had not disclosed the purpose of the site.

Danish Energy Minister Lars Lilleholt said Facebook’s decision was recognition of Denmark’s strengths.

“We have one of the world’s greatest energy systems with large quantities of green energy, high security of supply, good fibre connections and competitive power prices,’’ Lilleholt said in a statement.

Apple also invested in a data centre in northern Denmark in 2015.

Report says the Facebook centre, expected to be operational in 2020, will consist of two large data buildings, a building for administration and logistics as well as several other technical facilities.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

