Efritin Classifieds platform may be 2017's first casualty as shut down reports surface

Pulse Tech checked the Efritin website (which is still active) and the Efritin Twitter handle (which was last active on Monday).

  • Published:
Efritin play

Efritin

(Google Play)

Facebook Workplace Social media giant launches work collaboration platform to take on Slack
Scatec Solar Norwegian company lands deal to build 100MW solar project in Nigeria
Efritin Gbenro Dara to take over from Zakaria Hersi as MD of classifieds site
Marketplace Facebook's new classifieds section should put OLX, Jiji, Efritin, others on alert
Instagram Facebook-owned app is reportedly testing a livestream feature

Reports are making the rounds that classifeds marketplace Efritin is shutting down operations and leaving the Nigerian marketplace.

The Facebook comment alleging that Efritin has shut down its operations in Nigeria. play

The Facebook comment alleging that Efritin has shut down its operations in Nigeria.

(Techpoint)

 

According to a Techpoint report, the information was first found when an unexpected comment was dropped on an outdated Techpoint article about the classifieds platform.

To further investigate, Pulse Tech checked the Efritin website (which is still active) and the Efritin Twitter handle (which was last active on Monday).

ALSO READ: Online marketplace launches new "Buy Now" feature

However, Techpoint quotes an anonymous source who affirmed that operations did shut down officially at Efritin yesterday.

Ileya rams for sale on Efritin play

Ileya rams for sale on Efritin

(Efritin)

 

The classifieds marketplace platform has not released any official statement regarding these reports and efforts to reach management at Efritin has proven abortive.

This is a developing story and Pulse Tech will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.

More

Efritin Online marketplace launches new "Buy Now" feature

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 iROKO TV Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber...bullet
3 Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016bullet

Pulse Tech

Armed policemen speak to a motorist near the central police station after an attack, in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya, September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga
In Kenya You could go to jail for using an unregistered SIM card
Nokia's Here maps is rated as the best in-car navigation system out there.
Intel Chip-making giant acquires 15% stake in HERE maps
Aavishkaar wants to raise $150 million to invest in Africa.
Aavishkaar India-based impact fund wants to raise $150 million for investments in Africa
In a huge blow to the struggling internet pioneer, Yahoo said it discovered a massive hack dating back to 2013 as it was investigating another major data breach
Yahoo Tech giant to be renamed Altaba, Mayer to leave board after Verizon deal