Efritin Classifieds platform may be 2017's first casualty as shut down reports surface

Reports are making the rounds that classifeds marketplace Efritin is shutting down operations and leaving the Nigerian marketplace.

According to a Techpoint report, the information was first found when an unexpected comment was dropped on an outdated Techpoint article about the classifieds platform.

To further investigate, Pulse Tech checked the Efritin website (which is still active) and the Efritin Twitter handle (which was last active on Monday).

However, Techpoint quotes an anonymous source who affirmed that operations did shut down officially at Efritin yesterday.

The classifieds marketplace platform has not released any official statement regarding these reports and efforts to reach management at Efritin has proven abortive.

This is a developing story and Pulse Tech will keep you updated as the situation unfolds.