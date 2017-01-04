EatDrinkLagos Food blog has a bot that can suggest restaurants based on your budget

EatDrinkLagos has created a bot that provides restaurant recommendations based on specified number of people and budget.

2016 was a pretty big year for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and things like machine learning. Most importantly, it birthed a widespread interest in bots.

Global platforms like Facebook and Slack are already using bots to communicate and to handle certain tasks. In fact, anyone can even build a Facebook bot to respond to people that chat them up.

Rising food and event platform EatDrinkLagos has created a bot that provides restaurant recommendations based on specified number of people and budget.

According to the EatDrinkLagos blog, the guys at Hello World reached out about building a bot to take care of the many question from readers about dining in Lagos.

I gave the bot a try and I must say, it wasn't so bad. However, it wasn't very effective - each time I tried to ask it for suggestions, it seemed to get stuck after I told it I wanted fine dining for just myself.

I did like the conversational terms, though. For example, the bot opens with "How far?" and says "How much you hold for hand per person?" when it wants to know your budget.

Like EatDrinkLagos says on its blog, "It's not Siri though so don't try to have any funky conversations with it cause it'll just direct you back to where you want to eat."

Maybe we will start seeing more service-based platforms like EatDrinkLagos utilising bots for various customer service needs. What do you think?

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

