Home > Pulse Tech >

Digital Switch Over :  The NBC will create a Digital Access Fund from TV License fees to help content creators

Digital Switch Over The NBC will create a Digital Access Fund from TV License fees to help content creators

The process will now roll over the rest of the country starting with six states in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

  • Published:
Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja. play

Launch of Abuja Digital Switch Over at Pinnacle Broadcast Centre in Abuja.

(NAN)

Emeka Mba FG sacks NBC DG, 5 others
MTN Nigeria Telecom giant could lose license following NBC probe
MTN Nigeria Court stops telecom giant from transferring funds abroad
Emeka Mba NBC DG reportedly arrested by EFCC over alleged $170 million fraud
MTN Nigeria FG says telecom giant's masts used for Radio Biafra transmitters, could be in fresh trouble
NBC Commission expresses support for firm's $1 billion SetTop box manufacturing deal
African Digital Broadcasting Switchover Forum Nigeria to host African stakeholders at event next year
NCC Commission seeks FMC intervention over NBC/MTN spectrum
Emeka Mba Ex-NBC DG to face trial over N34 billion scam, EFCC recovers N10 billion

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu, has announced that the Commission will create a Digital Access Fund for content developers.

Kawu says the Commission will create the fund using the N1000 annual digital TV license fee which will be paid by all TV owners.

The digital switch over process is live in Abuja and the NBC boss said the Commission will engage with the Nigerian Governors Forum next on the next phase of the switch over project.

The National Broadcasting Commission logo play

The National Broadcasting Commission logo

(google)

 

ALSO READ: Ex-NBC DG to face trial over N34 billion scam, EFCC recovers N10 billion

The process will now roll over the rest of the country starting with six states in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Kawu also expects that the project will create over one million jobs.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammad Buhari, said the digitisation of the country's broadcasting industry couldn't have come at a better time than now, when the country needs a lifeline.

More

NBC Inview technology backs FG investigation in Digital Switchover

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Volkswagen German automaker is starting a ride-hailing service in Rwandabullet
2 MTN Nigeria 'Telecom company has paid N80bn of N330bn fine' - Adebayo...bullet
3 Adebayo Shittu FG inaugurates N700 million contact centrebullet

Pulse Tech

 
Tech Tios 5 things to consider when buying a new laptop
7 things to look out for in a smartphone
Tech Tips 7 things to look out for in a smartphone
Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook.
Pulse Opinion 2016: The Year of Facebook
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.
Uber The world's most valuable private company may lose $3 billion in 2016