Digital Switch Over :  The NBC will create a Digital Access Fund from TV License fees to help content creators

Director-General of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), Malam Is'haq Modibbo Kawu, has announced that the Commission will create a Digital Access Fund for content developers.

Kawu says the Commission will create the fund using the N1000 annual digital TV license fee which will be paid by all TV owners.

The digital switch over process is live in Abuja and the NBC boss said the Commission will engage with the Nigerian Governors Forum next on the next phase of the switch over project.

The process will now roll over the rest of the country starting with six states in each of the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Kawu also expects that the project will create over one million jobs.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammad Buhari, said the digitisation of the country's broadcasting industry couldn't have come at a better time than now, when the country needs a lifeline.