New figures are out for Facebook user numbers in Africa.

This particular report was released in December 2016 at the African Digital Summit by Medianet Labs, a research and development company owned by Tunisian company Medianet.

African countries most connected 2 Facebook EG 33M DZ 17M NG 16M ZA 14M MA 13M KE 6.2M TN 6.1M TZ 4.4M GH 4M AO 3.8M https://t.co/mVKaqchcxG — Steve Song (@stevesong) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

According to the report, Egypt has the highest number of Facebook users in Africa with 33 million people. Algeria and Nigeria come second and third respectively, the former with 17 million Facebook users and the latter with 16 million users.

South Africa (14 million) and Morocco (13 million) complete the top five while Ghana (4 million) and Angola (3.8 million) bring up the rear of the top ten list.

ALSO READ: 2016: The Year of Facebook

Seychelles reigns supreme in terms of the percentage of its population that use Facebook (56.26%) but it is also important to note that it is one of the least populated countries in Africa (about 94,000).

Tunisia comes second in terms of connectivity (55.27%) with a population of 12 million while Mauritius holds the third position with 49.26% (Population 1.3 million).

Other important factors to note include the fact that Egypt (which has the highest number of Facebook users) has one of the lowest data prices on the continent. It is also the third most populous country in Africa.

Also interesting is South Africa coming fourth with 14 million even though it has one of the most expensive data prices in Africa.