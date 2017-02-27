Chris Cox, Chief Product Officer at Facebook, is in Nigeria today, and he has already spoken at Social Media Week Lagos about the future of media, and will meet with Nigerian entrepreneurs and content creators.

Nigeria is the first stop on a week-long trip to West Africa where Chris will visit Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal to learn about the challenges and opportunities people in the region face so that Facebook can better serve the region’s content creators, entrepreneurs and developers.

During his talk at Social Media Week Lagos, Cox focused on how the world is moving to digital video, with formats such as virtual reality, live video broadcast and 360 video giving people new ways to tell their stories.

“Stories matter, whether it’s the stories of our lives or the story of Africa’s growth and ascendance,” says Cox.

“We want Nigeria’s storytellers — the musicians, the filmmakers, the novelists — to take their stories to the rest of the world. The explosion in mobile video and live video, gives people a new way to share their story and perspective with the globe – and this is happening on Facebook.”

Cox talked about how creators like Femi Kuti are using Facebook to bring fans into their lives and extend their presence beyond the stage and recorded media. He also discussed how innovators like Afrinolly are using virtual reality and 360-degree video to create exciting and compelling new storytelling formats.

Chris Cox is the most senior Facebook executive to visit Nigeria since Mark Zuckerberg visited Lagos in September 2016. He arrived in Nigeria last night (February 26, 2017) and attended New Afrika Shrine to see Femi Kuti perform.

Femi's hour long set was streamed via Facebook live to the world and Cox was invited to play keyboards for one song.

“I’m looking forward to hearing more about how Nigerian creatives, developers and entrepreneurs are using mobile technology, video and Facebook platforms to create inspiring applications and services for their customers and communities,” says Cox.

“The level of innovation we see in this market is amazing. As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria is an important market for us.”

The Facebook exec then had a Q and A session with members of the press and other stakeholders to talk about, and hopefully address, challenges with content creation and other subject matter.