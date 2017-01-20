Digital business news brand Business Insider, jointly owned by Ringier Axel Springer (a 50/50 Joint Venture between Ringier AG and Axel Springer), has launched in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The platform will be run by Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP)-owned Pulse in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya and it will cover business news, enterprise, finance. politics, and technology from across the continent and elsewhere.

“We are looking to make a significant impact in the continent’s business narrative by bringing smart, straightforward news to the African marketplace, with commentary from political heavyweights and African leaders & business innovators, whose collective insight will be instrumental in telling the African business story from inside,” says Robin Lingg, Ringier Africa and Asia CEO.

Business Insider joins other RADP brands such as Men's Health and Women's Health in West Africa. As at the time of writing this report, it is unclear whether Tech Insider will also be launched simultaneously or in the near future.

Axel Springer acquired Business Insider for $450 million in 2015. Co-founder Henry Blodget remains its Global Editor-In-Chief and CEO.