Soemtime ago, someone thought it was a good idea to make an handgun that folds up to look like a smartphone. Now Belgian Police have issued an alert for the transforming gun as it's launch in the US gets closer.

According to a report in Derniere Huere newspaper, Belgian police are worried the Ideal Conceal Pistol (that's what the handgun is called) will be illegally imported into Europe.

When folded up, it is hard to distinguish the gun from a typical smartphone from afar.

Originally scheduled to launch in 2016, the double-barreled .380 caliber gun, which can fire two bullets and has a laser sight, was delayed until "early 2017" due to production issues.

Creator of the smartphone-shaped gun Kirk Kjellberg says he now expects the gun to go into production in March 2017, acccording to a Mashable report.

"We have two more rounds of prototyping to do, mostly to lighten up the pistol; so it's easy and fun to carry all the while maintaining superior structural integrity," Kjellberg wrote in a Facebook post on January 5, 2017.

"I never got into this for money. My passion and motivation come from my desire to arm everyone who wants to always carry a gun be able do so with stealth, pride and most importantly trust."

According to reports, the Ideal Conceal gun has already received 12,000 pre-orders and it is priced at $395.