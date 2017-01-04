Ayuba Wabba NLC president says Ericsson, Huawei are moving jobs out of the country

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that it will collaborate with the Federal Government to cut down the outsourcing of jobs in the telecom sectors, amongst other issues.

NLC president Ayuba Wabba said this in a statement that was made available on Monday in Abuja. “In this New Year, we shall work with the relevant arms and agencies of government to checkmate and halt the practices of multinational corporations especially in the Telecommunication, and Oil and Gas Sectors, who are adding to the economic crisis in the country by their new habit of out-scouring of jobs Nigerians can do to new destinations in Asia, especially Dubai and India,’’ he said.

The NLC boss alleged that Chinese tech giant Huawei, which is responsible for managing about 75% of the network operating centres of telcos such as Etisalat, part of Glo, Airtel, and part of MTN's operating centres, was guilty of engaging in knowledge transfer and moving more jobs out of the country.

“They have also commenced the knowledge transfer from Nigerian engineers to their Indian counterparts preparatory to also moving their operations to India.

“We will work with the relevant committees of the National Assembly, ministries and agencies to protect our national interest.

“We will be leading national campaigns against these practices in the Telecom and Oil and Gas sectors in this New Year,’’ he said.

Wabba said the affected multinationals would be briefed on the country's new stand: that foreigners would not be allowed untethered access to make millions of Dollars every month without creating jobs.