Andela Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State

Andela's latest recognition from the Office of the US secretary of State is another win for Africa's tech sector.

Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.

Andela runs the most selective tech training program on the continent.

Andela Talent accelerator has launched a student ambassadorship program
2017 has started off great for Andela with a Corporate Excellence Award for an SME from the US Secretary of State.

This follows the many accomplishments the company made in 2016: It got a $24 million investment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a visit and session from Mark Zuckerberg, amongst others.

 

Andela's latest recognition from the Office of the US secretary of State is another win for Africa's tech sector as the many innovations and advancements continue to grab attention across the globe.

Still, co-founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji's departure to focus on Flutterwave, another startup quickly garnering attention with its payments software, was a bit of a sore spot in Andela's 2016 story.

Christina Sass, Andela COO at TechCrunch Disrupt SF

Christina Sass, Andela COO at TechCrunch Disrupt SF

Still, Andela seems to keep waxing stronger just like the rest of Africa's tech scene. 2017 is already looking real good.

