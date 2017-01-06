Andela Talent accelerator gets corporate excellence award from US Secretary of State

2017 has started off great for Andela with a Corporate Excellence Award for an SME from the US Secretary of State.

This follows the many accomplishments the company made in 2016: It got a $24 million investment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a visit and session from Mark Zuckerberg, amongst others.

We are honored to receive the US Secretary of State's Corporate Excellence Award for a Small/Medium Enterprise!… https://t.co/pD6LTKxZGl — Andela (@Andela) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Andela's latest recognition from the Office of the US secretary of State is another win for Africa's tech sector as the many innovations and advancements continue to grab attention across the globe.

Still, co-founder Iyinoluwa Aboyeji's departure to focus on Flutterwave, another startup quickly garnering attention with its payments software, was a bit of a sore spot in Andela's 2016 story.

Still, Andela seems to keep waxing stronger just like the rest of Africa's tech scene. 2017 is already looking real good.