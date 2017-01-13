On Wednesday, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode visited the Yaba tech cluster and made stops at iDEA Hub and CcHub.

Techpoint reports that the visit was impromptu so neither hubs were aware that the governor would be visiting. Last year, Minister of Communication Adebayo Shittu also visited Yaba.

During the visit, the governor promised to support innovative startups and businesses after applauding the work that is being done. “You people are the future of Nigeria," he said.

Femi Longe of CcHub, speaking to the governor about the problem of epileptic power supply, said, "One of the first things we did was to map out innovation clusters, and create a map connecting the dots on the Lagos Innovation Hotspots website."

Also present during the visit was Omobola Johnson, former Minister of Communications Technology, whom Governor Ambode said brought his attention to the work going on in Yaba.

"We were considering building incubators and tech hubs, but I am really satisfied with what I see here. I feel we do not need to capitalise and build government operated tech hubs, we can support the existing ones by providing infrastructure," said Ambode.

The governor also promised to add all the tech clusters within the Yaba vicinity to the same power supply used by government agencies and ministries in the state.

Governor Ambode's visit is yet another sign that the people that have the power to affect the tech ecosystem are gradually taking better notice of the tech scene in Nigeria.