A new social network app that allows you discover and recommend places of interest across Africa just launched in Nigeria.

The app, called Ajo, has a built-in GPS setup that helps people discover good restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and other interesting locations based on recommendations and reviews from others.

“As a tourist, you can use the app to plan an upcoming trip by setting the location to your desired city and country, and spots of interest will be recommended and displayed for you," says Sulaimon Ajibade, Ajo's developer.

“We want to change how business owners and establishment think about customers and the satisfaction of the customer. Also, people, including locals, foreign travellers, and Africans in diaspora, have immense interest in exploring Africa but do not know where to visit. Hence, with this app, you can find places of interest wherever you travel around Africa."

Ajo is available for download on iOS and Android.