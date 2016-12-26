Adebayo Shittu :  FG inaugurates N700 million contact centre

The Federal Government has launched a new N700 million contact centre in Abuja. The new contact centre is reportedly aimed at enhancing ease of doing business through technological innovations and information dissemination.

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who commissioned the project, said job opportunities would be created in various fields via the project and the nation's economy will supposedly take on a sudden turnaround.

“The Centre is essentially a technology-enabled multi-channel and multi-lingual platform developed to improve accessibility to government services and information by interested parties,” said Shittu.

ALSO READ: 'Active telecom subscribers have increased by 5.9% since 2015' - Minister

“This robust platform presents citizens and interested stakeholders with an avenue to obtain information on (or provide feedback to) government MDAs. It also provides access to services via telephone (multi-lingual agents: Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, English and pidgin. Other languages can be incorporated subsequently) email, chat and social media.”

The Minister said the centre already has all the parastatals under the Ministry of Communications keyed into its operations, as well as the Ministries of Power and Aviation.

Shittu also said all federal agencies and parastatals would be keyed into the platform by the time it becomes fully operational, adding that the performance and service delivery targets of MDAs would also be monitored through the platform in conjunction with SERVICOM.