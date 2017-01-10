Aavishkaar India-based impact fund wants to raise $150 million for investments in Africa

The fund will be the impact investor's second overseas-focused fund - the first is a $75 million fund it is currently raising.

  • Published:
Aavishkaar wants to raise $150 million to invest in Africa. play

Aavishkaar wants to raise $150 million to invest in Africa.

(Innovation Village)

NCC Regulator has increased the price of incoming international calls by 525%
Climate Change Solutions Canada commits $22.6 Million to support training of African Mathematical Scientists
ogaVenue Online events venue booking startup secures $45k funding from Spark, Hotels.ng
GSMA Firm launches innovation fund for African, Asian startups
Silicon Valley Yahoo diaspora mourns company's decline
Uber Tech giant launches in Dar es Salaam, its 475th city worldwide
In South Africa Vodacom to shut down M-Pesa platform
Exclusive INDUSTRY REACTIONS to the big Jumia integration
Rocket Internet German tech company lost $690 million in the first half of 2016, blames its fashion arm

Aavishkaar, the India-based impact investor, is reportedly planning to raise $150 million for investment opportunities in Africa.

According to a Mint report, Aavishkaar CEO  Vineet Rai said the firm will kick off its fund-raising sometime in the middle of 2017 with the round closing out in 2018.

We are looking to raise between $100 million and $150 million for the African fund. We will start the fund-raising around the middle of 2017 and we expect to close it in 2018,” he said, according to the report.

ALSO READ: The British Council is going to invest $1.2 million in social impact startups

The fund will be the impact investor's second overseas-focused fund - the first is a $75 million fund it is currently raising to fund investments in South and South East Asia.

Rai says the African fund will focus on low-income groups, particularly sectors such as agricultur, financial inclusion, energy, education, and healthcare.

The focus will be on making commercial returns while making a significant impact and we will use the sow-tend-reap strategy of multiple round investing and will be an early investor,” he said.

Aavishkaar will be looking at opportunities in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Ghana.

More

High Growth Africa Summit Ingressive and Starta hold conference for entrepreneurs and founders

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 MTN Telco to temporarily forfeit N8bn to FGbullet
2 iROKO TV Nigeria now has streaming company's second largest subscriber...bullet
3 Paga Digital payments company processed 9.5 million transactions in 2016bullet

Pulse Tech

In a huge blow to the struggling internet pioneer, Yahoo said it discovered a massive hack dating back to 2013 as it was investigating another major data breach
Yahoo Tech giant to be renamed Altaba, Mayer to leave board after Verizon deal
Adesola Adeduntan, MD/CEO of First Bank
First Bank Lender increases mobile app transfer limit to N1m
Mark Zuckerberg
Pulse List Here are my predictions for Nigerian tech in 2017
A technician of California-based robotics company Zipline launches a drone in Muhanga, west of the capital Kigali on October 12, 2016
In Tanzania Following its success in Rwanda, Zipline is expanding its drone delivery service