It may not have taken off yet in Nigeria, but 3D printing is a big deal in many other places across the globe because of the seemingly limitless design possibilities and diversification it offers.

Just so you understand what I mean by ‘limitless diversification’, 3D printing has already been used to print things like prosthetic limbs, artificial organs and almost anything you can think of — including a house.

Yes, you can literally 3D print an entire house, as Russian company Apis Cor has now shown.

The company built a house with 3D printing technology within 24 hours with a total cost of about $10,000 (about N3.14 million). The house spans about 400 square meters and has an hallway, bathroom, living room and kitchen.

“We want to change public views that construction can’t be fast, eco-friendly, efficient and reliable at the same time,” says founder Nikita Chen-yun-tai on Apis Cor’s website, according to Mashable.

Apis Cor built the house on-site using a mobile printer — which is not exactly new in itself.

The first 3D printed building in the world was also built on-site, in China last year, but it took 45 days to complete (although it looks more like a house than Apis Cor’s). Apis Cor competed their own building in 24 hours.

Here in Nigeria, General Electric (GE) has been the biggest preacher of the 3D printing gospel and its not hard to see why. Imagine the many shapes, sizes and designs that houses could take in the future with this technology.

The bone of contention now is how far much this technology will be adopted in Nigeria, especially when you consider the numerous applications possible in the Nigerian context.

