Home > Student Pulse >

WAEC :  Many blind candidates collude to cheat at examinations

WAEC Many blind candidates collude to cheat at examinations

She added that this had been responsible for what she described as ‘not too wonderful performance’ among the blinds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Many blind candidates collude to cheat at examinations, says WAEC play

Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, the Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria.

(NAN)

WAEC Body laments exam malpractice among blind candidates
WAEC Mixed reactions trail 2016 November/December result
WAEC Committee commends exam body for providing braille facilities for blind students
WAEC Educational body to implement sanctions against exam malpractice
LASU Varsity dismisses 13 staff for falsifying results, other offences
Three Years Valid Is the new JAMB policy good or bad for the Nigerian student?
InLagos State records 50.4% in WASSCE
Fayose Governor lauds TETFund’s intervention in universities
GCE 13,488 results withheld by WEAC
WAEC Exam body releases WASSCE results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says blind candidates also cheat during examinations.

They cheat by colluding.

The Head of Test Administration of WAEC in Nigeria, Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, made the revelation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

Iweha-Onukwu said the reason could be that the candidates were usually not well equipped individually for the examinations.

She added that this had been responsible for what she described as ‘not too wonderful performance’ among the blinds.

“We have discovered that there is usually high incidence of collusion among blind candidates during examinations.

“That is why their performance has not really been anything wonderful.

“Our society is such that there have not been adequate and conscious efforts to take care of the challenged.

“There have not been enough trained personnel to guide blind candidates before being exposed to major external examination’’, she said.

She lamented a situation where just one teacher who studied Special Education in higher institution is employed to cater for the needs of physically challenged persons of various dimensions. She said the situation must be reviewed.

“I cannot explain how one teacher, who studied special education can be given the singular task of meeting the academic needs of the deaf, dumb, the blind and all others.

“Meanwhile, there are candidates who need personalised attention on one-on-one basis.

“If we intend to give the best and all-inclusive education, Federal Government must employ more trained teachers in special education to take care of the different defects among the physically challenged students.

“There must also be consciousness in policy formulation that will take care of these persons.

“This is because there is ability in disability. These persons can do better if adequate care is given’’, Iweha-Onukwu added.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Tips 5 things you should know before you graduatebullet
2 University of Abuja The Vice Chancellor is in trouble for sacking...bullet
3 How To Write An Application Letter Tips for writing correctlybullet

Student Pulse

Macwrites Spelling Bee Challenge
The Spelling Bee Challenge Macwrites launches the Adamawa Quiz Debate Contest in the Northeast
WAEC Logo
WAEC Body laments exam malpractice among blind candidates
Prison inmates studying
Open University Nigerian prisoners love education more than you think
UNILORIN
Unilorin University urges students to complete registration on time or forfeit admission