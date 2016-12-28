Home > Student Pulse >

WAEC :  Body laments exam malpractice among blind candidates

Frances Iweha-Onukwu, a WAEC officer thinks the government should create policies that will cater for the physical challenged learners.

  • Published:
LASU Varsity dismisses 13 staff for falsifying results, other offences

Frances Iweha-Onukwu, of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has lamented over the high rate of examination malpractice among blind candidates.

Iweha-Onukwu, who is the Head of Test Administration for the Nigerian branch of WAEC, thinks the concerned individuals make use of collusion to cheat during an examination.

She stated this in Lagos on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The WAEC official puts this down to an inadequate attention to the needs of the physically challenged members of the society.

“We have discovered that there is usually high incidence of collusion among blind candidates during examinations.

“That is why their performance has not really been anything wonderful.

“Our society is such that there have not been adequate and conscious efforts to take care of the challenged.

“There have not been enough trained personnel to guide blind candidates before being exposed to major external examination."

To address this, the Head of Test Administration feels it is incumbent that the Federal Government work out a policy that will help cater for people with special needs.

