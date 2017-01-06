Verishima Unokyur The last words of the Babcock student before his suicide

He was found hanging from a tie in the morning.

  • Published:
play

Could This Be Love? Teen lovers commit suicide over pregnancy
Pulse List 2016 10 shocking stories of the year
Tragedy Why did a UNN final-year student commit suicide?
Depression UNN student commits suicide after losing bet
UNN Police begin investigation on alleged suicide by student
Stupid Death Pregnant woman commits suicide because pastor lover dumped her

Verishima Unokyur, a student of Babcock University was found dead after what appears to be a suicide in his home at Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Verishima, 19, was a student of Social Work at Babcock University until his suicide on Tuesday 3rd of January 2017. According to Punch, he sent a New Year message to his friend that ended with "See you in Heaven".

  play

Asor, his younger brother, was the one who found his body around 7am that morning. He said:

“I was sleeping when my phone rang and when I checked, I saw that it was my mum calling. She said I should come and open the door for her. As I was coming down, I saw my brother dangling like a pendulum from where he hanged himself. That was around 7am."

A night to the incident, he is reported to have texted his friend, a farewell text of some sorts. A close family friend said:

“A night to the day of this incident, the boy picked his phone and sent a text message to his best friend, wishing him a happy new year. At the end of that message, he wrote, ‘see you in heaven’. It was the following morning that his remains were found dangling from his tie.”

He is survived by his Mother and brother.

One questions still lingers, why did a young, promising boy take his own life?

Author

Fu'ad Lawal

Fu'ad Lawal is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He cooks Copy and Fiction/Nonfiction. He loves to explore new things in people and places. Where his wallet can't take him, he goes in books. One thing he never understands is bylines where a person has to write about themselves in 3rd person. Just like this byline.

Top 3

1 Make sure you're sitting 5 women share their wildest secondary school...bullet
2 Career Choices Nigerian parents should stop choosing for their childrenbullet
3 NUC Lists of best universities in Nigeria releasedbullet

Student Pulse

LAUTECH School Gate. [Photo credit: nairaland.com]
LAUTECH Owner states meet to resolve 7-month-old strike
Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE)
FUOYE Over 600 to graduate at university’s maiden convocation
LASU VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun.
LASU University VC calls for maintenance of infrastructure
UNILAG
UNILAG Marine ecologist wants EIA included in university’s infrastructure development