Verishima Unokyur The last words of the Babcock student before his suicide

Verishima Unokyur, a student of Babcock University was found dead after what appears to be a suicide in his home at Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Verishima, 19, was a student of Social Work at Babcock University until his suicide on Tuesday 3rd of January 2017. According to Punch, he sent a New Year message to his friend that ended with "See you in Heaven".

Asor, his younger brother, was the one who found his body around 7am that morning. He said:

“I was sleeping when my phone rang and when I checked, I saw that it was my mum calling. She said I should come and open the door for her. As I was coming down, I saw my brother dangling like a pendulum from where he hanged himself. That was around 7am."

A night to the incident, he is reported to have texted his friend, a farewell text of some sorts. A close family friend said:

“A night to the day of this incident, the boy picked his phone and sent a text message to his best friend, wishing him a happy new year. At the end of that message, he wrote, ‘see you in heaven’. It was the following morning that his remains were found dangling from his tie.”

He is survived by his Mother and brother.

One questions still lingers, why did a young, promising boy take his own life?