University of Abuja :  The Vice Chancellor is in trouble for sacking union leaders

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has threatened the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja for sacking to union leaders in the association's Uni-Abuja branch.

The association (SSANU) has given the VC, Prof. Michael Adikwu a 21-day ultimatum to take back negative he comments made against the leadership of the association.

Just recently, the VC suspended the university’s SSANU branch chairman, and Secretary, Comrade Jude Nwabueze and Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf respectively. Their offence was that they dragged the university management to the Federal Government over alleged corrupt practices.

As a consequence of that, the EFCC has been investigating the school's financial records. It was the two whistle blowers who got suspended by the VC. The VC, Prof Adikwu even went on to disown the two Union leaders in The Nation newspaper.

Te National President of SSANU, Comrade Samson Chijioke Ugwoke reacted to this in a statement issued yesterday, told the Vice Chancellor to confirm that the statement disowning the duo was actually made by him. The statement read:

“The attention of the National body of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities has been drawn to a statement credited to the office of the Vice- Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Michael Adikwu, (and published in The Nation newspaper of Thursday, 14th December 2016), titled, “ Unibuja disowns SSANU Leader, Secretary.”

The rest of the statement was mostly condemning the VC for his actions, and again, giving him a 21-day ultimatum to take back the statement.