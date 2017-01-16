Unilorin University commences distribution of PC Tablets to students

A report in the university’s bulletin said the exercise was in keeping with the management’s commitment to giving quality education.

The management of  University of  Ilorin says it has commenced the distribution of the outstanding PC tablets to  affected  students of the institution.

A report in the university’s bulletin released on Monday in Ilorin said the exercise was in keeping with  the management’s  commitment to the provision of effective teaching and learning aids.

It said a management committee of the university had a meeting with student leaders and other stakeholders during which a time-table was fashioned out for the distribution exercise.

Students of the Faculty of Law, the report said, were the first to receive their PC tablets.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali,  had shortly before the Christmas and New Year break  promised that the  distribution exercise would commence  in the second week of 2017.

The report said  that the delay in distributing the PC Tablets to students admitted during the 2015/2016 academic session was due to  the inability of the contractor to supply the consignment on schedule due to foreign exchange challenges.

It quoted the President of  the  institution’s students’ union, Shobowale Olawale, as commending the process, describing it  as “satisfactory.’’

“The Student Union is very excited about the Tablet  distribution and on a general level the students are also excited about the Tablets  they received.

“It is a dream come true because we have been expecting the Tablets  for some time now,”  the report quoted Olawale as saying.

According to the report, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Yisa AbdulKareem, who monitored the distribution exercise, noted that the university was  committed to providing any facility that will aid teaching and learning.

“The university is one of the first, if not the very first, to engage in this type of exercise and that is why we are so committed to ensuring that every beneficiary is given what is required,” it  quoted AbdulKareem as saying. 

