UNILAG Sociology department has clocked 50!

University of Lagos' Department of Sociology is celebrating it's 50th anniversary in style.

The Department of Sociology, which was established in 1967, 5 years after it's parent University was born, is planning a load of activities to mark the milestone.

Some of the events include, "Awakening the sociological imagination". This event held on Thursday the 23rd of February.

But that's not the last of the events. Another lecture will be delivered by Professor Tade Aina on "Sociological and National Development" on the 16th of March.

Next is a roundtable event by the Alumni on "Sociology: Question of relevance and visibility". This will hold on the 27th of June.

A UNILAG at 50 conference themed "Sociology and National Development" scheduled for September 12-14.

The year-long celebration will be rounded up with an Alumni reunion and Award Ceremony by the Alumni/Faculty themed "UNILAG Sociology: Challenges and prospects". This will hold in September. The HOD, Dr. Olufunlayo Bammeke, said what she believes the programmes will do.

play Dr. Olufunlayo Bammeke

 

She said: "The 50th anniversary celebration provides an appropriate platform to underscore the significance of sociology in addressing Nigeria's development challenges, hence its theme: Sociology and National Development."

Since inception in 1967, this department has graduated over 50,000 students, 1,500 post graduates and 4,000 diploma graduates in social development and administration.

