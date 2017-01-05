UNILAG Marine ecologist wants EIA included in university’s infrastructure development

According to him, EIA is necessary for a sustainable development as well as to preserve the university’s unique environment.

The Head, Department of Marine Sciences, University of Lagos, Prof. Clement Edokpayi, has advocated inclusion of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) as part of  infrastructure development in the institution.

Edokpayi, a professor of Marine Ecology and Environmental Pollution Management, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

“The ever rising students’ population and the increase in students servicing centres has consequently been the driver for more infrastructural development need for the university.

“This in turn has put more pressure on the wetlands within the university which are being reclaimed for badly needed infrastructure.

“I am not against these infrastructural developments. They are necessary.

“But my appeal is that EIA must be a major part of these developmental projects such that we can have a sustainable development and preserve our unique environment,’’ he said.

According to him, the location of the University of Lagos is unique with the swamps, creeks, creeklets and Lagoons.

He said that the university was a centre of excellence and indeed the first choice of prospective students as well as the pride of the Nigeria.

Edokpayi said that the department needed a sea going fully loaded research vessel befitting of the university of first choice.

According to him, the vessel will enable the department to explore the deep sea and engage in collaborative contemporary research of marine pharmaceuticals.

“The department needs sea going research boat with all the full complement of sampling and exploratory tools such as ROV on board to do this,’’ he said.

He said that the department had one motorised boat which was bought in 2004.

The marine ecologist said the boat could only move on the rivers, lagoons and the coastal waters of Lagos as the boats engines were now old and weak. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

